BOSTON — If we’re talking about historic franchise droughts, the one that’s existed since the Red Sox last developed a starting pitcher in their organization is no match for the one that measured time between the last Red Sox championship of the 20th century and the first title of the 21st century.
Eighty-six years is a long time; the 16 years it’s been since the Red Sox developed their last solid starting pitcher (Clay Buchholz) is, by contrast, a relative pittance.
Still, the fact that the Red Sox may finally have not one, not two, but three (relatively) homegrown starters is more than a little noteworthy.
Last weekend, the Sox sent Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello to the Yankee Stadium mound and got three solid starts in return, totaling 19.1 innings in which a total of five runs were scored. (Houck was a draft pick of the organization while Bello was an international free agent signing. Whitlock was a Rule 5 pick from the Yankees who hadn’t pitched above Double A before joining the Sox.)
Naturally, one turn through the rotation doesn’t make any of the three stars. But there’s mounting evidence that each is capable of becoming a dependable major league starter. And if nothing else good comes from the 2023 Red Sox season, that will still be a significant achievement.
Since returning from an IL stint in late May, Whitlock is 3-0 in four starts with a 3.13 ERA. In eight of his dozen starts this season, Houck has allowed three runs or fewer in eight of them. And Bello, the youngest of the three, has a 3.08 ERA over his last nine outings following a poor season debut on April 17.
“To think there aren’t going to be more bumps in the road, we’re just being naïve,” said Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “We know there’s ups and down with all players, but especially with young players because they’re still developing. But since the day I got here, one of the main things I’ve been hearing both internally and externally, is that it’s been a while since the organization has produced young starting pitching.
“So when you have those three guys roll into Yankee Stadium and all pitch really, really well and give us a chance to win all three games, that’s a nice step. A lot of times when you talk about development, you talk about this tug of war between now and the future. In this case, they’re perfectly aligned. The best way for us to get where we want to go this season is for these guys to step up. They’re doing that and it’s helping us and it’s obviously huge for the future of the organization.”
Bloom noted that one of the things that’s most difficult for major league clubs is to accept the fact that the development of young starting pitching is seldom linear, and enduring the peaks and valleys of performance while that development takes place is sometimes challenging — especially in Boston.
“When you’re going through it, it’s hard,” said Bloom. “And it can get loud. We have to figure out how to be able to block out some of that noise so that they constantly have that vision of what their best self looks like.”
Not that the Red Sox are in the clear from a rotation standpoint. Their most senior starter, James Paxton, is 34 with a long injury history. And for now, No. 5 starter Kutter Crawford has been inconsistent.
Equally troubling is the last of depth behind the current rotation. That was clearly demonstrated last Thursday when the Red Sox found it necessary to promote Matt Dermody for a start, a move that failed on and off the field. At Worcester, Chris Murphy has been converted to relief after a poor first two months as a starter, and Brandon Walter has been similarly disappointing. Shane Drohan, while promising, just arrived at Triple A last month.
That’s why it may be incumbent on Bloom to find a veteran depth arm to either fill the No. 5 spot or be available in reserve if called upon. Doug Fister, whom the Red Sox claimed on waivers in the middle of the 2017 season, is a good example of the sort of pitcher for whom the Sox should be shopping.
“We’re living what we and every team knows — that you can never really have enough pitching,” said Bloom. “We’ve been really fortunate that a lot of younger guys have stepped up big-time. But over the course of the season, on the pitching side especially, with injuries, there’s always another shoe waiting to drop. It’s something we’re constantly looking for and we need to keep adding.”
The Sox have been successful in finding reclamation relievers including Brennan Bernardino, Joe Jacques and Justin Garza. Now, they need to do the same for their rotation.
