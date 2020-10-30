Falcons hold on for TNF win
The Carolina Panthers defense just couldn’t get off the field Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium.
Atlanta had long drive after long drive, and Carolina stayed in the game only because it was able to bow up a few times near the goal line. That forced the Falcons to kick four field goals.
But on a night when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was briefly knocked out of the game and wide receiver DJ Moore was mostly a spectator, the Panthers lost a good chance to sweep their rivals for the first time in seven years. Atlanta won 25-17 and the Panthers lost their third in a row.
Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be out this week against Boston College after testing positive for COVID-19, the school confirmed Thursday evening.
NFL Network was the first to report that Lawrence had tested positive for COVID-19.
Clemson is set to host Boston College on Saturday and will travel to Notre Dame next weekend.
“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”
White Sox hire Angels exec Tony La Russa as manager
Tony La Russa was named Thursday as the new manager of the Chicago White Sox. He replaces Rick Renteria, who was fired after the team’s first postseason appearance since 2008.
La Russa departs Anaheim after spending the beginning of October assisting Angels president John Carpino identify candidates for the team’s fourth GM in 13 years. He ceased serving in his advisory role shortly after the White Sox parted with Renteria on Oct. 10 and asked the Angels for permission to interview their former manager.