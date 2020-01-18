NEW YORK — In the wake of his public comments that were interpreted as toxic toward team chemistry, Kyrie Irving said he spoke to his teammates, GM and coach to clarify and smooth over any potential problems.
It was the smart move of a leader, which Irving fiercely defended himself as despite the scrutiny that continues to surround the lightning rod point guard.
“You hear all these stories. At the end of the day, my name was given to me by my grandfather. I’m very grateful. But it’s in a lot of people’s mouths all the time. It is what it is,” Irving said. “I earned that respect, in terms of how great I am as a player, and there are still more goals I want to accomplish in this league.
“I can’t do it without improving an organization and winning a championship and that’s what it comes down to. So I’m going to continue to push, I’m going to continue to demand greatness out of myself and demand greatness out of my teammates and we go from there. If it’s harsh as a leader or too much for anybody, if you’re not in our locker room, stay the f--- out. It’s as simple as that.”
Irving was neither angry nor aggressive when delivering a couple expletives Friday. Similarly, his demeanor was positive Wednesday when he suggested the Nets require more players beyond Kevin Durant to compete for a championship.
In that commentary, Irving outlined a Nets core while notably excluding Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince. It led to a 24-hour cycle where Irving was dragged in national media for throwing his teammates under the bus. On Friday, Irving acknowledged that naming the core — which included DeAndre Jordan, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Garrett Temple — probably wasn’t the best tactic.
“I could’ve reworded. Said a few names so it didn’t feel like no one was getting underneath the bus, like I was not leaving anyone out,” Irving said. “I get it. I get it. That is the position I’m in. I talked to the guys and made sure that this doesn’t divide our locker room and have an emotional response. So I made sure I reached out to them.”
Still, Irving’s premise that the Nets (18-22) aren’t a championship contender as constructed is correct, and he wasn’t backing off. He also didn’t want the perception that he’s demanding roster moves from the organization.
“The goals are still to win a championship. I don’t come in every day to frickin’ be mediocre or to be in the middle of the standings. No,” Irving said. “We know that it is going to take time. It is going to be patient. But the reality is, in order to compete against the Western Conference, we need those pieces to collectively come together and the team to mesh well and everyone to be healthy. We need to have all the things clicking.”
Irving was also critical of the NBA media dynamic Friday. He has reasons for frustration. The 27-year-old was ripped for not speaking publicly during his seven-week absence because of a shoulder impingement, then ripped for speaking after his return.
“At the end of the day, emotionally, what’s tied into these words people put on papers or on social media — no matter what an athlete says or a prominent person — it’s going to affect them in the long term,” Irving said. “Some of the things people write about them can be hurtful or if someone says they’re trying to just motivate, trying to make them better, but you know probably less than 1 percent about that person.
“And you write a whole story about who they are and what they represent. For me, that’s not something I can necessarily stress on. I’ve done that in my career already. I’m in the biggest media market of the world. I’m understanding of that. So that comes with the territory. It’s an entertainment business but there are things that need to change within media engagement and player interaction. It just is what it is. It’s the elephant in the room that nobody wants to admit.”