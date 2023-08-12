Leading up to the trade deadline, the Red Sox made no secret of the fact that they were most interested in acquiring pieces to be part of the 2024, 2025 and beyond roster. They were less focused on rentals for the short-term and more invested in landing controllable parts for their future.
We know now that they didn’t find any, or at least, didn’t find any that they could acquire at a reasonable price.
And while they didn’t necessarily specifically identify what they were in pursuit of, it’s obvious it was starting pitching. For good reason.
The Red Sox rotation is uncertain moving forward. This fall, James Paxton is eligible for free agency. That leaves the Red Sox with, for now, a 2024 rotation that includes Brayan Bello, Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock and Kutter Crawford.
Of those, only Bello is anything close to a known commodity. Sale managed to make 11 starts before going on the IL in early June, and that number represented his most number of starts in any one season for him since 2019. In other words, Sale cannot be counted on for next week, much less than next year. The Red Sox have to regard anything they’ll get from him as a bonus.
Houck and Whitlock? Both missed significant time on the IL — Whitlock twice — this season and have failed to established themselves as reliable major league starters. They’re still (relatively) young, having both recently turned 27, but there’s nothing to suggest that either is capable of providing 180 or so quality innings next year. It may well be that both are better suited for bullpen roles.
As for Crawford, he’s actually pitched pretty well in 2023, but profiles more as a back-end option, or perhaps a swingman.
Translation: the Red Sox need, at minimum, two starters for 2023. Which means the work that didn’t get done at the end of July will now have to get done in November and December.
The emergence of Triston Casas and Jarren Duran, added to a core that includes Rafael Devers, Trevor Story and Masataka Yoshida means the Sox have the core of position players in place. They could use an upgrade at second base, and perhaps another righthanded bat if Justin Turner doesn’t return. But their primary need is, clearly, starting pitching.
“That’s the final piece there, I think,” offered a rival evaluator. “They’ve done a pretty good job building up the roster and they’ve got some others coming. But there’s nothing in their system in the upper levels that can be counted on for (the rotation) next year, so that means they’ll either to spend (in free agency) or trade for pitching.”
True enough. Shane Drohan probably won’t be ready for the big leagues until midway though next year, and there’s a big drop-off after that in the upper levels of the starting pitching depth chart
The free agent market offers some interesting options, including lefty Blake Snell and Japanese righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Either one will cost well into nine figures, but it’s hard to envision the Sox spending big on two high-priced free agents.
That means that one of the starters will have to come via trade. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom will find the asking price exorbitant, and his search will likely involve having to part with at least two top prospects. That will pain Bloom, who has assembled a vastly improved farm system. But it’s the going rate to obtain quality arms.
Based on conversations with some evaluators throughout the game, here are some teams with whom Bloom might be able to do business.
Chicago White Sox: The White Sox dealt away rental Lucas Giolito, and according to some reports, were nearly tempted to move Dylan Cease, too. In the end, they held onto Cease, who has two additional seasons of control. The White Sox maintain that they held onto Cease, outfielder Luis Robert and others because they think they can contend as soon as next season. But given the dysfunction that exists in the organization and the unpredictability of owner Jerry Reinsdorf, that could change this winter. The White Sox are nowhere near being a playoff team and may be better off with a complete sell-off, then a long rebuild.
Seattle Mariners: Jerry Dipoto isn’t happy unless he’s trading players. He moved closer Paul Sewald as part of a calculated selll-off at the deadline, but held on — for now — to some attractive starting pitching. The Mariners could use offense, and because they’ve historically had a tough time luring free agents to the Pacific Northwest, may have to go the trade route to address their needs. The Red Sox would naturally have some interest in both Logan Gilbert and George Kirby.
Miami Marlins: According to The Athletic, the Red Sox had extensive talks with the Marlins at the deadline, discussing a deal that would have sent Turner to south Florida in exchange for a starting pitcher — likely either Jesus Luzardo or Edward Cabrera. The Marlins are desperate for a bat or two. Last winter, they dealt a starting pitcher (Pablo Lopez) to get some offense (Luis Arraez). It’s possible that they could make a similar deal this year, especially since some groundwork has already been laid.
Pittsburgh Pirates: The early-season success the Pirates enjoyed, it would seem, was something of a mirage, and they, too, are not close to contending. Mitch Keller would be the most obvious target with two years of control remaining, but another intriguing option would be Johan Oviedo, who isn’t a free agent until after the 2027 season. There’s some projection involved here, but Oviedo has a classic power pitcher’s build and a lively fastball. Keller might be more available because of the Pirates’ timetable, but Oviedo might have the higher ceiling.
Milwaukee Brewers: While most of the pitchers mentioned so far are younger with at least two years of control remaining, the Brewers represent a potentially alternate path for the Red Sox. The Brewers have two older starters — Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff – who will be 30 and 31 respectively before the start of next season. Both are eligible for free agency after 2024 and it’s a given that the Brewers won’t be able to afford to re-sign both. (It doesn’t help that they had a highly contention salary arbitration hearing with Burnes last winter). Indeed, one might be too pricey. It would mean the Red Sox would have to be confident in getting either extended, and as both will be in their early 30s, that would come with an assumption of additional risk. Then again, while they’re older, they’re also more established; the Sox would know what they were getting.
