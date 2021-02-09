OK. We’ve had a few hours to decompress after another history-making performance by Tom Brady.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned their place as champions with the stunning win over the Kansas City Chiefs and, really, Patrick Mahomes.
I have a lot to say about the Bucs win, 31-9, and break it down to 10 distinct thoughts on the result and its meaning:
Giants ‘D’ revisited
We had seen it before. A future Hall of Fame quarterback, in the prime of his career, being undressed on the biggest stage. Last night it was Patrick Mahomes. Thirteen years ago it was an undefeated Tom Brady against the Giants. Mahomes was never comfortable, from opening snap to final gun. He had a few incredible attempts dropped, but also was a shell of himself due to pressure.
Giunta was right
I wrote a story last week talking to Saints defensive assistant Peter Giunta, of Salem, Mass., talking about keys for the Super Bowl. Giunta was on the Giants staff that beat the Patriots in two Super Bowls (2007, 2011 seasons). He faced Brady/Bucs three times and Mahomes/KC once. The focus for Tampa Bay’s success was Brady must be his typical efficient self (no turnovers) and take away Chiefs’ big-plays.
“Brady was very sharp and made excellent decisions,” said Giunta. “The Tampa defense eliminated the big play and made them kick field goals in the red zone. That’s a tough formula to beat.”
Brady has time, he wins
Here is a tell-tale sign on Brady’s victories: The more time he has, the more winning he does. Brady was sacked only once, but really saw 10 percent of the pressure that Mahomes saw, which broke a Super Bowl record (52 percent of his drop backs) and three sacks losing 27 yards. Brady was a statue, rarely having to move in the pocket, and made all of the right throws.
Gronk is Patriot Way
This was a quote by Rob Gronkowski after the Super Bowl win, which included six receptions, two for touchdowns: “Playing with Tom, you just learn if you want to win championships, you can’t care about your numbers. If you’re good, numbers will come. If you’ve got great players, maybe they’ll get the numbers. Who cares?” Great stuff, right? Where do you think it emanates from? Exactly, 1 Patriot Place, Foxborough, Mass.
‘D’ still wins championships
Just when you want to add three speedy wide receivers and two tight ends, the Tampa Bay Bucs defense throws up a near perfect game en route to beating the best quarterback (currently) in the world in Mahomes. The Chiefs rushed for only 107 yards, despite having ample opportunity (they were teased with five to six defensive backs), while converting only three of 13 third down plays. Oh yeah, the Bucs forced two interceptions, almost getting two more. It was a thing of art for defensive-based coaches (see Bill Belichick).
Arians played BradyBall
Something happened the last two months in Tampa. AriansBall ... aka throw it, throw it and throw it some more was replaced by BradyBall, aka move the chains, run the ball, and make the biggest plays on play-action. Word has it the Bucs were 7-5 heading into their game on Dec. 13 with the Vikings having allowed Brady to play more his style. The Bucs started running the ball with success averaging 123 yards in the playoffs, versus 84 yards per game over a stretch of three losses in four games. The Bucs made it simple and Brady didn’t have to be special to win.
White the thinking man’s MVP
This is not the first time Brady won an MVP that could’ve gone to a teammate named “White,” as in Devin White. The rookie middle linebacker was all over the field, leading with 12 tackles (two for a loss) and the game-ending interception in the end zone while covering Travis Kelce, a ball he deftly tipped and caught. Four years ago it was James White, who broke a Super Bowl record for receptions (14) and points scored (20) in the amazing comeback win over Atlanta, 34-28. If not for Brady’s story, Devin’s odds probably improved two-fold.
Did Belichick help Brady win?
Did Bill Belichick help Brady win his seventh Super Bowl? Indirectly, yes he did. The Bucs, like a few times tried, used Belichick’s game plan to “contain” Mahomes almost to a “T.” The Bucs goal was pressure Mahomes carefully, under control, as to not allow him to roam outside of the pocket, which is where he does his best work. The Bucs also used double coverage on Tyreek Hill, particularly a deep safety, another Belichick staple back on Oct. 5. The goal is to not allow the Chiefs and Mahomes the big plays, which is usually Hill’s forte.
Bowles, Bieniemy different results
Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles earned his stripes and probably a head coaching job next year. Bowles defense was spectacular keeping Mahomes at bay for most of the game. Bowles had a four-year run as head coach with the Jets from 2015 through 2018. He really proved his mettle in the biggest stage. Compare that to the other guy, the Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who is everyone’s favorite choice to a head coach. But Bieniemy didn’t really do anything different to help out his quarterback. It didn’t help they were missing their best offensive lineman, Eric Fisher, who tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs didn’t even try to run the ball despite the opportunity being offered/dared by the Bucs defense. While both will probably be head coaches, finally, next year, Bowles would be my pick.
Two much tougher than one
What do Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Sean Payton, Doug Pederson, Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson, Mike McCarthy and John Harbaugh all have in common? All are coaches and/or quarterbacks, all considered among the tops of their profession, with one Super Bowl. Ben Roethlisberger has two. And then there is a big gap before getting to Belichick with six and Brady now with seven. The point is winning two Super Bowls is very, very hard. It doesn’t happen often. I’ll bet Wilson and Rodgers expected to have three or four before they call it a career, but each would be lucky to have two. We need to stop gifting championships to people. It’s hard, especially with a guy like Brady usually there at the end. And remember, there are some kids coming along that are looking to move up (see Justin Herbert, DeShaun Watson and Josh Allen), making it even tougher.