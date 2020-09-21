BOSTON — Tanner Houck still hasn’t allowed an earned run as a major leaguer.
The Red Sox rookie dominated the Yankees, bringing a no-hitter into the sixth inning Sunday. He allowed just one unearned run, one hit and three walks while striking out four.
Boston won 10-2 at Fenway Park to end a 12-game losing streak to New York. The Red Sox also avoided a season-series sweep. It would have been the first time in the rivalry either team had swept the other during a season.
Michael Chavis homered twice. Bobby Dalbec and J.D. Martinez each added one homer.
— MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass.