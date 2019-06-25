BOSTON — As the Red Sox’ season continues to swing up and down, teetering as they search for consistency, they desperately have needed to find a spark.
In his brief opportunities, though, Marco Hernandez has been able to provide it.
Hernandez began Monday night on the bench, but became the hero as he scored the tying run and then drove in the game-winner to help the Red Sox take a 6-5 walkoff victory over the Chicago White Sox at Fenway.
After scoring the tying run in the eighth, Hernandez came up with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth and came through. His infield base hit was deep enough in the hole at short to allow him to beat the throw to first as he produced his first career walkoff hit, helping the Red Sox at least briefly shake off a forgettable weekend in which they lost two out of three to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Red Sox were forced to come back on three separate occasions as Eduardo Rodriguez gave up four runs opposite Chicago ace Lucas Giolito, but the third time proved to be the charm.
Yoan Moncada went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run as the White Sox struck first in the second inning. Rodriguez threw a 1-2-3 first, but Eloy Jimenez hit an 0-2 fastball off the Green Monster for a one-out double. Two batters later Moncada, the former top Red Sox prospect, hit his first Fenway homer when he rocketed Rodriguez’ first-pitch fastball to the front row of the Monster seats.
Runs were hard to get early for the Red Sox against Giolito, the White Sox starter who entered with a 10-2 record and 2.74 ERA.
They got one back in the second when Jackie Bradley Jr. deposited the first pitch he saw into the triangle for his eighth home run of the season, a 418-foot shot that made it 2-1. But Giolito didn’t make many of those mistakes.
The Red Sox had their chances, but in what’s been a theme recently, they were squandered.
In the fourth, the Red Sox had Xander Bogaerts on second and Rafael Devers on third with one out when Devers made a costly mistake. Bradley lifted a fly ball to short left down the line that Jimenez caught for the second out, as Devers tagged up at third and took a handful of steps home. But he didn’t see shortstop Tim Anderson sneaking behind him and got picked off to end the inning, a valuable opportunity wasted.
The Red Sox did convert in the fifth inning after Michael Chavis hit a one-out double off the Monster. Eduardo Nunez followed with his 16th RBI of the season on a single to right that tied the game.
But it didn’t last long. Rodriguez promptly gave it away the next half-inning when Jose Abreu crushed his 1-1 fastball off the National Car Rental sign atop the Monster for his 18th homer of the season and a 3-2 White Sox lead.
The Red Sox were resilient again in the bottom half as they worked to tie it up again. Bogaerts hit his American League-leading 27th double of the season and eighth in his last nine games when he ripped a Giolito fastball to left that put runners on second and third. Bradley was then intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs.
That brought up Chavis, who was patient in his approach against Giolito. Facing a 2-1 count, he took two straight fastballs high and inside as Giolito walked in the tying run.
That ended the right-hander’s night, but Nunez couldn’t take advantage against Evan Marshall, who struck him out on three pitches to end the threat.
Rodriguez threw 92 pitches through six innings and came out for the seventh, but the lefty again couldn’t hold a tied game. He walked Jimenez to start the inning before Jon Jay grounded out into a fielder’s choice. After intentionally walking Moncada, he gave up an RBI single to Yonder Alonso as the White Sox regained the lead.
Marcus Walden replaced Rodriguez with runners on first and third and one out, and pinch-hitter Yolmer Sanchez singled to right to extend the White Sox’ lead to 5-3. But he bounced back and struck out Leury Garcia and Anderson to end the inning.
Mookie Betts hit his 13th homer of the season in the seventh before the Red Sox tied it again in the eighth. Christian Vazquez hit a single to right before a wild pitch by Kelvin Herrera allowed Hernandez to advance to second. Two batters later, Nunez singled to left to score Hernandez.