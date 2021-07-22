The Red Sox bats came to life again on Wednesday, as Boston mashed five more home runs to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 and complete a two-game sweep. Here are a few takeaways:
Kiké Hernández has been scorching hot over the past few weeks, and Wednesday he kept his surge going with another huge day at the plate. Following Monday’s 3 for 5 showing that included two home runs and a double, Hernández went 2 for 4 with a two-run home run and a double, giving the Red Sox an early 2-0 lead after going deep in the top of the third.
Hernández finished the series 5 for 9 with five extra-base hits, five RBI, four runs and two walks, and overall he has nine home runs in his last 25 games, the most of any 25-game stretch of his career.
This week marked the last time the Red Sox will play the Blue Jays at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field, and they made sure it was a memorable trip. Over the course of two games the Red Sox hit 11 home runs, blasting six on Monday before going deep five more times on Wednesday.
Red Sox batters also hit seven doubles over the two games, meaning 18 of Boston 23 hits in the series went for extra bases. Add in the four home runs hit by the Blue Jays, fans were treated to a total of 15 homers in the series.
Red Sox starter Garrett Richards was one out away from enjoying a terrific performance, but the righty ran out of gas and wound up getting hit hard in the bottom of the sixth. After allowing just one run with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings, Richards walked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with two outs in the sixth before allowing back to back home runs to George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez, making it 5-4 Boston.
Rookie Garrett Whitlock would come in to finish the inning, and Richards would eventually earn the win to improve to 6-5 on the year.
Just three days after he was activated from the 10-day injured list, Danny Santana left Wednesday’s game with a tight left groin after pulling up in the outfield trying to make a play in the gap. Santana suffered the injury on Danny Jansen’s seventh inning double and was subsequently replaced by Alex Verdugo.
Santana had previously been dealing with a left quad strain, and Alex Cora said after the game that he will most likely be headed back to the IL.
With Wednesday’s win the Red Sox now have a one-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East standings. The Rays kept pace by beating the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on a walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth, as did the New York Yankees, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on a walk-off single by Ryan LaMarre in the 10th inning Wednesday night.
Sox-Yanks series pivotal
Tonight the Red Sox and Yankees start a pivotal four-game series at Fenway Park that could set the tone for the rest of the season.
Depending on how the next few days play out, the Red Sox could have a solid cushion in the division while knocking the Yankees 10 or more games out of first place. Or, if things don’t go well, the Red Sox might be in second place with the Yankees right back in the hunt.
Whichever way things go may also play a decisive factor in the team’s strategy at the July 31 trade deadline, which is less than a week after the series concludes Sunday.
Alex Cora said Wednesday that Tanner Houck will start the series opener against the Yankees after getting bumped from his originally scheduled start against the Blue Jays due to Tuesday’s rainout. He will be followed by Eduardo Rodriguez on Friday, Nathan Eovaldi on Saturday and Martin Perez on Sunday.
As of now the only significant contributors to the 2021 Red Sox who aren’t available due to injury are infielder Christian Arroyo (hamstring) and utility man Marwin Gonzalez (hamstring). Everyone else is healthy and accounted for, and rookie Jarren Duran has provided a boost since his arrival, particularly after getting bumped to the No. 2 spot in the lineup.