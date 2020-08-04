There are two more games to play, but the Boston Bruins are already trying to dig themselves out of a mini-hole in the Eastern Conference round round seeding games at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
The Tampa Bay Lightning’s shootout win over the Washington Capitals Monday means Boston is the only team with no points through one game:
Philadelphia is 1-0-0 — 2 points
Tampa Bay 1-0-0 — 2 points
Washington is 0-0-1 — 1 points
Boston 0-1-0 — 0 points
That means the Bruins, who had the best record in the NHL and were eight points ahead in the Eastern Conference before the league shut down, now need to beat Tampa Bay on Wednesday (4 p.m) to have a shot at the No. 1 seed.
It was the first time the Lightning beat the Capitals this season after losing the first three matchups.
The NHL is using regular-season overtime rules in the round robin games and playoff overtime rules in the qualifiers. The Bruins were 6-5 if the game was decided in the five-minutes, 3-on-3 sessions, but 0-7 in shootouts.
If the Bruins get into a shootout against Washington on Sunday, they might have Ondrej Kase back in the lineup. Boston players are 4-for-30 (13 percent) in shootouts this season, but Kase is 4-for-5 (80 percent). The Capitals beat the Bruins, 3-2, in a November shootout and took two of three before the season was suspended due to COVID-19.
Whoever gets the top seed could be facing an unexpected opponent as No. 12 Montreal and No. 9 Columbus each took early 1-0 leads over Pittsburgh and Toronto respectively in their best-of-five qualifying series.
Round Robin Seeding Results/Schedule
Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1
Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins
(4 p.m. NESN, NBCSN, SN, TVAS)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, TBD, NESN