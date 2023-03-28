PHOENIX — Bill Belichick was never going to divulge state secrets on Monday morning. Sitting at a table with the New England media contingent, the Patriots coach answered questions around 28 minutes at the NFL’s Annual Meetings inside the ritzy Arizona Biltmore resort.
Among the most popular topics, the Patriots quarterback position is one that’s galvanized a wide range of emotions from New England and across the NFL landscape. Is Mac Jones the guy? Will Bailey Zappe develop into the guy?
Would the Patriots attempt to sign Lamar Jackson to a lucrative fully guaranteed contract? Belichick wouldn’t say, but the questions were asked.
When asked if he could see the Patriots pursuing Jackson, Belichick said, “I’m not going to talk about players on any other team.”
When reminded that Jackson was a free agent, Belichick simply stated, “Period.”
Jackson has been the talk of the NFL at the NFL’s Owners Meetings. On Monday, the former MVP tweeted that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens on March 2. Jackson is currently a free agent with a catch since the Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback.
That makes this situation even more complicated. If the Patriots were to sign Jackson to an offer sheet, the Ravens could match it and keep Jackson. If they declined, the Patriots would need to fork over two first-round draft picks to go along with a massive contract. Jackson is reportedly seeking a full-guaranteed deal that could pay him between $40 and $50 million per season.
At this moment, the Patriots have just under $14 million in cap space for the 2023 season.
Although Jackson would give the Patriots a top-10 quarterback, it’s unlikely that the team will pursue the dynamic playmaker. On March 9, an NFL source told MassLive that the Patriots were not expected to be in bidding for Jackson’s services.
The rationale behind the team’s decision seems to be financial. At the moment, the Patriots have two quarterbacks on rookie deals on their depth chart. Theoretically, that gives the Patriots the opportunity to spend money elsewhere on their roster since they don’t have a large financial cap hit at the quarterback position.
The Patriots have spent this offseason, bringing in JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Gesicki, James Robinson, Riley Reiff, Calvin Anderson, James Board and a slew of in-house free agents.
When it comes to the quarterback position, however, it would be shocking to see the team pursue Jackson.
