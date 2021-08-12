The New England Patriots finally get to hit a different team tonight, as they welcome Washington to Gillette Stadium.
After a couple weeks in pads, the depth chart has already seen some noteworthy changes. So how does the Patriots’ offense stack up as they open the preseason?
Quarterback
Cam Newton, Mac Jones
Though Cam Newton will still likely be the Week 1 starter, Mac Jones’ ability to go toe-to-toe with him in camp allows Bill Belichick to only keep two quarterbacks on the active roster. Brian Hoyer lands on the practice squad and serves as a player-coach to help continue Jones’ development. Jarrett Stidham opens the season on PUP.
Running back / fullback
Damien Harris, James White, J.J. Taylor, Brandon Bolden, Sony Michel, Jakob Johnson
Damien Harris is the closest thing to a bell cow the Patriots have seen since LeGarrette Blount. James White obviously slots in as a third-down back, with J.J. Taylor winning the gig as his backup. Jakob Johnson gets more snaps than ever in a run-centric offense.
One way or another, Rhamondre Stevenson doesn’t open the season on the active roster. When Ivan Fears was asked what the rookie needs to improve, the running backs coach didn’t mince words about where he’s at right now.
“Everything,” Fears replied. “Everything. What do I like about him? He’s here. I like that he’s here. Other than that, everything’s got to improve. That’s what we have to get done. He’s got a lot to learn. He’s talented, we’ll see what he can do in the games, but right now, he’s got a lot to learn — a lot to learn.”
Wide receiver
Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski
After a summer filled with trade rumors and dark horse speculation, the wide receiver situation winds up being cut-and-dry.
Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and Jakobi Meyers fill the three wide receiver sets, while N’Keal Harry is the first man off the bench, and Gunner Olszewski reprises his role as a return specialist.
Tight end
Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi
The two-tight-end set is en vogue again in Foxboro, so there will be plenty of snaps to go around here. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry get the first crack at it, provided Henry’s shoulder is healed up for Week 1.
Kicker
The starting kicker job is still Nick Folk’s — for now. But undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin has made an impressive push over the last week, so the veteran needs to get back on the field soon.