The Bruins’ record-breaking regular season ended Thursday with a 5-4 win over Montreal Canadiens in the Bell Centre.
The playoffs will begin Monday, when the Bruins face Florida, which couldn’t climb out of the No. 2 Wild Card in their game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.
Before that best-of-seven series arrives, here’s a list of some records and milestones achieved by the 2022-23 Boston Bruins.
65 Wins — The Bruins tied the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning, who each won 62 games, with three games left and proceeded to win three more games.
135 points — The Bruins finished the season with 15 wins in their final 16 games allowing them to finish with 135 passing the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, who amassed 132 points (in 80 games).
David Pastrnak scores 60 goals — After being snakebit in his quests for 50 in the past, Pastrnak, who signed a big extension during the season, soared past 60 with games to spare. He added No. 61 on Thursday.
Linus Ullmark’s triple crown — The likely Vezina winner led the NHL with 40 wins, a 1.89 goals-against average and .938 save percentage.
Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman win Jennings Trophy — Boston’s famous hugging goaltenders clinched the William M. Jennings Trophy, which annually goes to the goalie tandem for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season.
The Bruins allowed an NHL-low 177 goals. In addition to Ullmark’s contributions above, Swayman was 24-6-4 and heading into Thursday’s game he was third in the NHL in goals-against average (2.21), and fourth in save percentage (.922).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.