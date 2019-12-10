BOSTON — Gordon Hayward returned from a 30-day absence Monday night without a restriction — Coach Brad Stevens figured his lack of basketball activity would serve as its own regulator — and had no problem running his minutes total up to 26.
The Celtics seemed to float with the return of their playmaking forward, whose instant balance set the tone in Monday night’s 110-88 win over Cleveland. They are now 10-0 in the Garden this season.
From Kemba Walker’s 22-point, five-trey performance — three of them consecutively in a game-sealing 11-2 fourth quarter burst — to a slashing 20-point run by Jaylen Brown, the Celtics had their offensive gears well-oiled.
Hayward shot 7-for-10 for his 14 points, to go along with five rebounds and four assists and overall the Celtics shot an unhindered 57.1 percent, including 15-for-27 (555.6 percent) from 3-point range.
The Celtics had gone 9-4 in his absence, with some significant stretches of offensive dominance as Brown, Walker and Jayson Tatum took turns on the attack.
And as easy as Hayward may be to play with, to use a Stevens phrase, adjustments are required.
“I think you have to adjust a little bit, definitely, but it definitely helps our team,” said Brown. “We’ll make the adjustment and continue to adjust. Just playing off Gordon, coming off the screen and rolls and making sure everything is balanced. But we’ll figure it out.”
It shouldn’t take long, if Monday night’s numbers are any indication.
“I think we’re pretty tough with G, of course. It’s great to have him back,” said Walker. “He just does so much for us, man. He just does a great job at just taking pressure off a lot of us. Whenever we need a big play he’s someone we know we can go to and he’s going to make the right play whether it be scoring or making the right pass. So it’s really, really good to have him back.”
And a big play was indeed needed Monday night, even after the Celtics hit their biggest lead of 29 points (79-50) late in the third quarter.
Trouble came in the form of a 12-0 Cavaliers run over the last 2:30 of the third, and Cleveland’s ability to cut the Celtics lead as close as 13 points (92-79 with 5:47 left in the game.
Stevens sent Walker back into the game, and after Brown drove with 5:28 left, the newest Celtics guard hit three straight 3-pointers in the 11-2 run to seal the game.
“I think that playing with the big lead thing is just something that is normal. If you turn on the TV every night, 27 goes to 17, 15,” said Stevens. “I just told the team afterwards, I said, “If you want to be special, then model after Kemba. Because Kemba sits over there, thinks his night is done, gets put back in the game, drills three threes and ends it. I mean, special is not for everybody but that’s just different. That’s just always ready, always wanting to be called upon, always loving the play. He’s not untying his shoes, he’s staying ready because he knows this game can change in a heartbeat.”
And now that he’s in Boston, Walker can see more reward for that readiness.
“Just being able to compete at the highest level, that’s definitely why I’m here,” he said. “And that’s what we’re doing. That’s what we’re doing. Playing against some really great teams. And it’s fun. I’ve been having a blast being here. These guys are making me feel at home each and every day. So yeah, it’s been nothing but fun. Especially when you win, it definitely makes everything a lot better.”