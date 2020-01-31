BOSTON — Groins are tricky injuries, as Coach Brad Stevens noted when explaining why the process of bringing Jayson Tatum back had to be gradual.
It was fitting, then, that on the night that he was announced for the first time as an NBA all-star, the Celtics forward was able to shake off some early rust in the Celtics’ 119-104 win over Golden State.
Despite shooting 1-for-5 from downtown, the Celtics forward still rounded out his night with a 20-point performance that had lots of support, including another wildly efficient night from Gordon Hayward with a team-high 25 points on 8-for-15 shooting.
Marcus Smart stepped up in the closer’s role, bagging all five of his 3-pointers in the second half as the crux of a 21-point performance. Overall the Celtics shot 15-for-35 from downtown, including nine second half bombs.
And Smart, being Smart, had a little fun with the opposition when he turned to the Golden State bench after hitting his last three for a 108-90 lead in the fourth. As happens with just about every team when the Celtics guard, with that wild-shooting reputation of his, lines up another bomb.
At first it looked like Smart was doing his lookaway in the face of the player who made that bit of swagger famous — the inactive Steph Curry. Not so, said Smart.
“It wasn’t towards Steph, it was just towards towards the bench in general,” said Smart. “When I caught the ball, they were all talking and, of course, we’ve heard (it) all before for me when guys talk, I’m going to talk back.
“So when I caught the ball and shot it, they were all screaming, basically, let me shoot, so when I shot it I turned around and told them it’s a bucket.”
By then the game was well out of hand, with Tatum able to score his 20 points in 24 restricted minutes, and a sub-par night from Kemba Walker (13 points, 5-for-13) offset by just enough shooting in the rest of the lineup.
Smart, after missing his first five 3-point attempts, filled many of those gaps in his usual breakneck style.
“The most important thing we can do is take the right shots,” said Brad Stevens. “Make the right plays over and over. He took a lot of the right shots, obviously he’s a good shooter — he’s worked hard to become that. We all want him to shoot those, and for the most part other than his late shot clock they were all really good. And there’s nothing you can do about the late shot clock.
“We weren’t a great offensive team tonight,” said the Celtics coach. “We’ll have to play a lot more crisp on Saturday (against Philadelphia) if we want to generate good looks. Golden State did a good job, they’re very versatile. They have a ton of like-sized athletic guys on the perimeter, and they did a lot of switching, and that switching was difficult to break down one-on-one. Once we started slipping and moving a little more we were a little bit better.”
Hayward finished the third quarter with some big numbers — 25 points on 8-for-14 shooting, three treys, 6-for-6 free throw shooting and seven rebounds. In addition to three third quarter treys from Smart, Hayward’s work was primarily responsible for the Celtics’ 91-80 lead.
Tatum, back in form, scored the Celtics’ first six points of the fourth, before Walker buried an up-top 3-pointer with 7:44 left for a 100-84 lead.
The task was now to keep the Warriors sufficiently back — a goal that received considerable traction when Smart buried his fourth trey, all in the second half, for a 105-87 lead that matched the Celtics’ biggest edge of the night.
No. 5 — and the Celtics’ 14th three overall — came with five minutes left for a 108-90 edge that Daniel Theis almost immediately followed up with another bomb.
“Just gotta take care of home court,” said Jaylen Brown. “Just gotta continue to win, take care of home court and things will fall into place. It’s a long season. We’re obviously playing for something important, so let’s just keep getting wins and every win counts.”