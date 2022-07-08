With a new two-year guaranteed contract with a third year partially guaranteed worth about $5.3 million in hand and a deep playoff run on the end of the Celtics bench fresh in his mind, Sam Hauser admits that the last year has been a blur.
But as a featured performer on the Celtics’ 2022 NBA Summer League roster, the 6-foot-7 wing with the pure shooting touch now has a chance to put his abilities on center stage.
“I remember it was just really fast-moving,” Hauser said of his first summer league experience following Thursday’s practice. “Draft night, I didn’t get drafted. Agreed to a two-way contract that night. Flew to Boston like two days later, started Summer League practice. It was kind of a whirlwind. It really went in the blink of an eye. But Summer League was fun. I enjoyed it. We had a good team last year and I think this year I’m going to be more comfortable out there knowing what to expect and obviously having a good four days of practice, overall just being more comfortable.”
Hauser received an education of another sort during the Celtics’ run to the NBA finals from his vantage point on the bench.
“Making it to the finals and seeing the highest level of basketball is pretty cool, and getting a close-up view of really great players,” he said. “So I was just trying to be a sponge and learn and remember what it took to get there and just apply it to what I’m doing now.
“It just shows that playoff basketball is different than the regular season. Attention to detail is huge. Game-planning and strategies are huge. Each and every game there’s adjustments. You just really have to be locked in for the full 48 minutes.”
And now that team has signed him for two years. That’s an act of faith that Hauser doesn’t take lightly.
“I think it shows they value me and what I do and what I can bring to the table. I definitely don’t take that with a grain of salt,” he said. “Being on one of the best teams in the league is pretty special and being able to stick here is awesome with one of the most historic franchises in the NBA. We have a lot to improve to get back to where we want to be and get over the hump this next year.
“I think that’s the beauty of Summer League, you can show more than you might be able to do in the regular season,” said Hauser. “I think you can showcase your full self and I hope to do that and show what I can bring to the table other than my shooting abilities. Obviously, using that to my advantage and not passing down opportunities to (score). Really just playing through my instincts and making the right plays and right reads and helping my teammates get better and hopefully get some wins while we’re out there too.”
The Celtics’ Summer League schedule kicks off Saturday in Las Vegas against the Miami Heat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.