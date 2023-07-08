SPORTS-CAR-HUMMER-COLUMN-GET

Driver Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning the Cracker Barrel 500, part of the NASCAR Winston Cup Series, March 11, 2001, at the Atlanta Motorspeedway in Hampton, Ga.

 Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images

ATLANTA — Back on the Monday of March 12, 2001, Atlanta picked up its morning paper and read of many sporting splendors. Down in Florida, Braves pitcher John Smoltz made a second start in his recovery from elbow surgery. The late and lightly lamented Thrashers had skated to a 3-3 tie with Calgary during the city’s second failed NHL marriage.

Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.