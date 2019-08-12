BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kevin Harvick played the fuel game to perfection Sunday, and had more than enough in the tank at the end to win his second straight Consumers Energy 400 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
With many of his nearest contenders running low and trying to conserve fuel in the closing laps, Harvick raced his Ford aggressively to the finish in the 400-mile race, which included 19 lead changes among eight different leaders, and had six cautions totaling 24 laps.
It was the second victory of the season for Harvick, and his third overall triumph at MIS, all three in the August race here. His first came in 2010.
Harvick took over first place on Sunday with 17 laps remaining, extended his lead, and held off runner-up Denny Hamlin (Toyota), and third-place Kyle Larson (Chevrolet).
“We didn’t have any issues on fuel,” Harvick said of his late charge. “[The crew] told me we were a lap or two to the good, so I really wasn’t conserving fuel at all.
“Once we got the lead, there was really no reason to press it. We were in good shape. When the race was over, we drove around down pit lane, we did some burnouts, drove it back to the garage, and it was still running. So, I think we were good on fuel.”
Harvick’s No. 4 car had the upper hand late on the competition.
“You need to be in a better situation at the end where he can just go hard,” said Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers. “Those [other] guys were trying to save gas, and it just worked out for us.”
Martin Truex, Jr., who had to start the race in the 38th and final position, stormed back to lead 43 laps and finished fourth. Truex had qualified in the 15th position, but his Toyota did not pass inspection.
“Overall, it was a good day,” Truex said of making the most of his early adversity. “I wish we could’ve done a little better, but it was a hot rod and we just got off on the strategy.
“It was just one of those things [with restarts]. You can’t control it. It’s frustrating with the restarts, and that’s just part of it. You’ve just got to hope you’re in the right ones today, and we weren’t.”
Daniel Suarez (Ford) placed fifth, and Kyle Busch, Ryan Preece, William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman rounded out the top 10, in that order.
It was the 101st NASCAR Cup race at MIS, and the 50th August race here.
Harvick’s other 2019 win came on July 21 at New Hampshire. He had led only five laps in the race before his final 17-lap surge.
“The last couple years [at MIS], we’ve been to victory lane, and it’s been a race track that falls right into the Ford wheelhouse,” Harvick said. “Our guys do a great job from a detail standpoint, just getting every possible thing out of the car that they can.
“Everybody wants to do well for their manufacturer here, and we’ve been fortunate to have a lot of fast cars.”
Added Childers: “To be honest, we love coming to Michigan and we love this race track. If you look at the history of the No. 4 car, we have been fast here every time we came.
“We started the race too tight, and then we ran over something and had a flat tire. We really had to change the car a lot throughout the race, and try to make it better. We started that last run and it was a little bit too loose. That’s what we needed, to be good on the long runs.”
Brad Keselowski, who had held pole position to start the start the race and led the most laps with 66, was short on fuel with under 10 laps remaining, and was forced to pit. He dropped from fourth at that point to 19th at race’s end.
Keselowski, from Rochester Hills near Detroit, was bidding to become the first Michigan-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup race at MIS.
Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson had a flat tire and some wheel-well damage just 16 laps into the race, and completed only 192 laps to place 34th.
That poor finish dropped Johnson out of the top 16 spots in the chase for the upcoming playoffs. Johnson, who dropped from 16th to 18th place in the playoff-point standings, has never missed that final field in the 15 years of NASCAR’s playoff format.
In the late going, Harvick was busy holding off Joey Logano, when Logano was forced to pit for fuel with four laps to go. Logano, who won the FireKeepers Casino 400 race here in June, ended up 17th.
Harvick’s victory ended a string of nine straight Cup races won by different drivers.
“It’s different than it used to be,” Harvick said of his veteran’s perspective on winning. “It’s more of a satisfaction than it is an excitement because it’s an expectation, not a rare moment.
“It’s very gratifying as a team, just because I know where we started and I know how hard those guys have worked. I get more satisfaction out of seeing those guys super excited and happy about the things we’ve been able to accomplish. If I’m not ready to drive that car, I’d be letting all of those guys down.”
Kyle Busch (Toyota), who has four race victories this year, is in the playoff points lead, followed in order by Truex, Keselowski, Hamlin, Logano, Harvick, Elliott, Kurt Busch, Bowman, and Ryan Blaney.
“We won stage 2 [laps 61-120] and then had to get back in traffic there,” Busch said of what he considered a difficult race for his car. “We were into fifth again on another restart, and then just got shuffled back. I’d gain three spots in the corner, and then lose five spots on the straightaway, gain three spots on another corner and lose four spots on the straightaway.
“I just could never get going right with the balance of the car either. We never felt in the race track all day long. It was really ugly, but we persevered and finished sixth.”
Truex also has four wins, and Keselowski and Hamlin have each won three Cup races. Logano and Elliott have two wins apiece.
The top nine in the current standings have clinched playoff berths, leaving seven spots.
In 11th through 16th in the standings are Aric Almirola, Byron, Larson, Erik Jones, Ryan Newman, and Clint Bowyer. Suarez is a spot ahead of Johnson in 17th.