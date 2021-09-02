It was only one game, but they’re certainly not ready to give that up just yet. With their backs against the wall and a depleted roster, the Red Sox got up from one of the lowest points of their season and responded with one of their most sorely needed victories of the season, a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Rays at Tropicana Field.
Jarren Duran provided the biggest hit of the night, and perhaps one of the biggest of the year, a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth that broke a 2-2 deadlock. Adam Ottavino’s 1-2-3 ninth sealed it for the Red Sox as they broke a three-game losing streak, and more importantly lifted a team that’s been crushed by COVID-19 this week.
“That was big,” Chris Sale said. “There’s no doubt we’ve had some gut punches over the last week, week and a half, even before then. To know that we still got some fight left in us, we’ve got some kick. No one in here has given up. Our attitude and effort is staying the same no matter who’s in this clubhouse or who’s not, and that’s the most important thing.
“We’re still in a position that most other guys would love to be in, and we know that, and we’ve got to keep rolling with it.”
When Ottavino struck out Brandon Lowe to end it, manager Alex Cora was visibly pumped in the dugout, pumping his fist and screaming behind his mask. The victory coupled with an A’s loss allowed the Red Sox to restore a two-game lead for the second wild card spot.
“That was a great win,” Cora said. “Everybody was into it.”
If it wasn’t enough already, the Red Sox had to fight to win this one. Sale gave them six strong innings, but they trailed 2-1 after Wander Franco’s two-run homer in the third just made it to the first row of the right-field seats. And things looked bleak in the fifth, when third-base coach Carlos Febles inexplicably sent Christian Vazquez home, where he was cut down by at least 10 feet for an inning-ending out.
But they proved resilient. Vazquez, who sparked the Sox with three hits, made up for the mistake in the seventh with a game-tying solo homer to left. And after the defense made a pair of huge plays to keep it tied, Duran came up with two on and two outs in the ninth and poked a single to right. Rafael Devers hustled home from second and didn’t slide but beat the throw for the go-ahead and ultimately game-winning run.
“I was just thinking about the team the whole at-bat,” Duran said. “This one’s for the team, I have to do something for the boys. I haven’t been doing much for the team, so I was just trying to step up in a big moment for them.”
“We did what we had to do, and we found a way to scratch and claw through there and come up big,” Sale said. “Our bullpen was nails. Our offense did what they had to do in some big situations when we really needed it. That’s what you love to see. We’ve been kicked. We’ve been punched. To see us fight like that and win a game the way we just won that game, that’s a momentum boost.”