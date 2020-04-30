Tua Tagovailoa is the quarterback of Miami Dolphins fans’ dreams, which is fitting, because his greatness and fame came to his grandfather in a vision back when Tua was just a tot.
Long before the ukulele-strummin’, beach-vibin’, record-breakin’ icon became the biggest college football star since Tim Tebow and probably the most-hyped Dolphins draft pick ever, Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa — or Tua, thankfully, for short — was a football-crazed kid from Hawaii who slept with a football under his arm.
Tua’s “Papa” Seu Tagovailoa had 28 grandchildren, but only one he dreamed would someday, as Sports Illustrated reported in late 2018, would go on to greatness and that his name “will be known all over the world.”
Seu, sadly, passed before his prophecy came true. Even he might be surprised how right he turned out to be.
Tagovailoa isn’t just in the conversation for greatest college football quarterback of all time.
He’s also a cultural phenomenon, a perfect combination of talent, charisma and timing.
Tagovailoa was the best player at the best college football program in the country. Alabama, led by former Dolphins coach Nick Saban, produced another four first-round picks — and nine draft selections in all — in 2020, but none produced a fraction of the national attention as Tua, whom the Dolphins took with the fifth pick.
“Every team needs a building block, and every fan base needs a jolt after years of mediocrity,” said Miami-based brand guru Tadd Schwartz, owner of Schwartz Media Strategies. “A first-round quarterback may be exactly what the doctor ordered. Is Tua a once-in-a-generation talent? Maybe; it’s too soon to tell. But he’s got the pedigree coming from Alabama, the college stat line and championship chops, the unforgettable name, and the comeback story after being carted off the field last year with a career-threatening injury. All of that makes for a compelling story that fans can rally around.”
Tagovailoa also has nearly 700,000 Instagram followers, and effortlessly uses the platform to drive local and national coverage. Dolphins fans went nuts in January when Tagovailoa shared images of him in South Beach; he did the same this week when he teased his jersey number reveal.
Tagovailoa can’t wear his college number, 13, in Miami. That jersey belonged to Hall of Famer Dan Marino and will never be worn again.
“Dan Marino — he’s the GOAT,” Tagovailoa said, using the acronym for Greatest Of All Time. “He’s like the mayor out there, and I have much respect for him.”
Marino might be the mayor of Miami, but Tagovailoa already deserves at least a seat on the county commission. He was the quarterback Dolphins fans wanted their team so badly to select, some threatened to boycott the team if they went in another direction.
Miami gets knocked for being a front-running, buzz-chasing sports town, but there’s truth to the slur. We need to be thrilled, to be inspired, to be given a reason to turn on the TV.
Dolphins television ratings have consistently been among the worst of NFL teams that don’t share a market with another club. And they bottomed out in 2019, when a seven-game losing streak to start the season caused an unprecedented number of fans to tune out.
That won’t be a problem going forward — assuming there’s football this fall.
Before he even puts on a jersey, Tagovailoa might be the face of Miami sports — with apologies to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Every marketing mind south of Jupiter should be thinking of ways to capitalize on Tagovailoa’s arrival. Funky Buddha co-founder Ryan Sentz told the Miami Herald he is already planning to produce a Tua-themed brew.
Take, for instance, draft night.
Tagovailoa spent his entire young life preparing to hear his name called by the NFL’s commissioner _ and the moment was doubly sweet because he ended up with his preferred team.
When asked about the massive fan excitement and expectations that accompany his arrival to Miami, Tagovailoa responded:
“I think that’s something that is out of my control,” he said. “I can’t control whether the fans like me or whether the fans dislike me; and so for me, I’d say it’s all about worrying about what I can control. ... It’s what you do from here on out. You just look forward to getting your playbook, understanding it, trying to get good at it, and if an opportunity is presented ...”