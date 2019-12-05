NEW YORK — Count Sterling Shepard among the Giants’ players who weren’t expecting to catch another pass from Eli Manning in a game again. Manning will be starting Monday night against the Eagles while Daniel Jones is sidelined with a high ankle sprain.
Prior to the ankle injury, it seemed like Jones was going to finish the season as the starter. When asked if he expected to be on the receiving end of another pass Shepard said, “To be honest, no I didn’t. But here we are.”
“He’s the ultimate pro.” Shepard said. “When your name is called when you’re the ultimate pro, you gotta go do your thing and that’s what I expect. That’s what I know he’s going to do.”
Manning could be the beneficiary of the Giants finally getting all their weapons back. Shepard, Evan Ingram, and Saquon Barkley haven’t played together since Week 3, while those three plus Golden Tate have never played together for the Giants. Head coach Pat Shurmur said Tate is “trending up” towards playing in Philly next Monday after last week’s concussion.
Manning hasn’t played since being benched after the Giants’ 28-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. In that game, Manning threw for 250 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions on 45 attempts, finishing with a passer rating of 62.3 for the game. Shepard said that Manning has been practicing like the starting quarterback, even though he’s been on the bench most of the season.
“You have to prepare like you’re going to be that guy and that’s what Eli’s done.” Shepard said. He’s been doing a great job preparing Daniel week to week.” Shepard also noted that it was “pretty cool” to be able to play with Eli Manning again. Manning was the starting quarterback for the first three seasons of Shepard’s career, including last year when he caught a career-high 872.
“You definitely have a high level of respect for somebody who goes through something like that and handles it that way,” tight end Evan Engram said about Manning’s return to the starting lineup.
Engram said that one similarity between Manning and Jones is that they both have “really great touch” on their passes, but Manning’s experience separates him from Jones.
“I think the difference is, obviously, he can get the ball out quicker with his seasoned mindset.” Engram said. “He just knows where he’s going.” Engram said that Jones can be either a little too fast or slow with his reads, but both of them are “great football players.”
Engram also said that it wouldn’t be weird to see Manning back in the starting lineup, even though he hasn’t thrown an in-game pass since September 15.
“There’s a big level of respect for how he handled it.” Engram said about Manning’s initial benching. “I think the guys handled it really well, both DJ and Eli.”