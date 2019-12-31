The New York Giants fired Pat Shurmur Monday after two lackluster seasons, increasing the number of head coaching openings in the NFL to four.
Two openings, in Washington and Carolina, existed before the end of the NFL's regular season, and the Cleveland Browns wasted no time Sunday night in announcing that they had fired Freddie Kitchens. Cleveland, after an offseason of high expectations, lost its final three games to finish 6-10. Shurmur, meantime, was 9-23 in two seasons and endured a horrific nine-game losing streak this season.
The Giants resisted the urge to clean house, though, with General Manager Dave Gettleman returning. "Dave Gettleman is our general manager in 2020 and hopefully for many years after that," owner John Mara said, via the team's website. "We believe he is the right person to lead us going forward. Dave has a long record of success."
The Redskins and Panthers made the first moves of the NFL hiring season, dumping Jay Gruden and Ron Rivera midseason. Next up is likely to be Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett, whose contract expires Jan. 14, and his departure would mean that three of the NFC East's four coaches would be out. The Cowboys missed the playoffs despite crushing the Redskins on Sunday, but owner Jerry Jones wasn't tipping his hand Sunday night.
"There's no doors shut here tonight. None," he said, adding, "I can see myself making a lot of changes in a lot of areas. The times call for that."
On Dallas radio Monday, Garrett released a timetable for the day, saying he would meet with his players, then with the Jones family.
Washington met Monday with former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera, and the team apparently hopes to complete a deal with Rivera the same day to succeed Gruden. Bruce Allen will not, however, be involved. He was fired Monday morning by owner Daniel Snyder.
- Browns dismiss Kitchens
The Cleveland Browns took a major risk by promoting Kitchens to head coach before this season, handing him a team with an upgraded roster and heightened expectations. That risk backfired on the Browns in a big way, and they admitted their gaffe Sunday by firing Kitchens after one season.
There were high hopes for the Browns this season after quarterback Baker Mayfield, the top overall selection in last year's NFL draft, kept them in playoff contention until the late stages of last season as a rookie. General Manager John Dorsey traded for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the offseason and many picked the Browns to win the AFC North.
But they failed miserably, finishing with a record of 6-10 after losing Sunday at Cincinnati. Mayfield regressed. Beckham had a frustrating and, by his standards, unproductive season. Standout defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended for the final six games of the season after the Browns were involved in an ugly brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers in which Garrett removed the helmet from the head of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and struck Rudolph in the head with it.
The Browns missed the playoffs for a 17th straight season. They will be looking for their seventh head coach since 2012. Pat Shurmur coached that season, followed by Rob Chudzinski in 2013, Mike Pettine in 2014 and '15, Jackson from 2016 to last season, interim coach Gregg Williams last season and then Kitchens this season.
Among the possible replacements (via CBS's Jason La Canfora and Cleveland.com) are Urban Meyer, the former Ohio State coach and Ohio native; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels; and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, a finalist for the Browns job a year ago. The Browns, ESPN reports, already have asked for permission to interview McDaniels.
- - -
The potential openings
Here's a rundown of other teams who might be making a change on Black Monday, in alphabetical order.
Chicago Bears
A double-doink field goal attempt ended Chicago's playoff hopes in January after a 12-4 campaign, and the Bears followed that up with a disappointing 8-8 season. That, in turn, prompted speculation about whether Matt Nagy, 20-12 in two seasons, might be replaced by, say, Ron Rivera, who was fired four years after leading Carolina to a Super Bowl.
Dallas Cowboys
Owner Jerry Jones has been content to let Jason Garrett's contract run its course, likely making this job the top choice for every interested candidate despite a season in which a starry roster underperformed. Speculation has included college coaches such as Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Doug Marrone may well be in trouble after a tumultuous season in which quarterback Nick Foles was out with a broken collarbone and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey pulled all kinds of stunts before getting shipped to the Rams. The NFL Players Association took the unusual step of warning players to be wary of signing with the Jaguars and Tom Coughlin was subsequently booted as the executive vice president of football operations. Earlier reports indicated that owner Shad Khan wanted to keep Marrone and General Manager David Caldwell, but Saturday brought an ESPN report that Marrone has already been informed that Sunday's game against the Colts will be his last. But subsequent reports disputed the ESPN story. ESPN reported Sunday that a meeting was set for Tuesday. Stay tuned.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers face uncertainty over quarterback Philip Rivers's future. Will they compound that by firing Anthony Lynn, who is 26-22 in three seasons with the team? Or will they keep him in place to lead a reboot, after firing offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt midseason?
- - -
Staying put?
New York Jets
The Jets started 1-7 under first-year coach Adam Gase, but they won six of their last eight games and Gase appears to be safe. Christopher Johnson, the team's CEO, told reporters in November that "there will be no changes in coaches here," and that Gase "has my trust. He's a good man, he's a good coach." Johnson said that his pledge would hold "even after the season."
- - -
Staying put!
Atlanta Falcons
Despite a six-game losing streak, the Falcons didn't quit on Dan Quinn the team announced last week that he and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff will return in 2020. Quinn is 43-37 with the Falcons, with two playoff berths and one Super Bowl appearance in five seasons.
Detroit Lions
The Lions announced earlier this month that both Coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn would be back in 2020.
- - -
The existing openings
Carolina Panthers
Rivera was let go in early December, with four games left in the regular season. Interim coach Perry Fewell, the team's former defensive backs coach, confirmed on Tuesday that he would interview for the permanent job. The team was 0-4 under Fewell. Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy already interviewed with Carolina, according to ESPN, and the NFL Network reports that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baylor Coach Matt Ruhle will be interviewed, too.
Cleveland Browns
Kitchens, chosen to be the leader of a young team that didn't always respond to Hue Jackson, was one-and-done, with the Browns devolving into a weekly soap opera that has played out publicly in sideline spats. Kitchens said last week that he hadn't asked for reassurance about his status with the Browns headed for a 12th straight losing season. "I got assurance when I got hired," he told reporters last week. "I have not and won't [ask for it]. It's just I'm doing my job...and I will continue to do the best job I can possibly do."
New York Giants
The Giants, with four wins, made the decision to move on from Shurmur, who was 9-23 in two seasons and endured a horrific nine-game losing streak this season. That skid helped undermine Shurmur's support within the organization. The franchise is on to its fourth coach since the departure of Tom Coughlin after the 2015 season.
Washington Redskins
Interim coach Bill Callahan was 3-8 after replacing the fired Gruden , although fan discontent has mostly centered on team president Allen, whom the team fired Monday morning. Rivera is scheduled to meet Monday with the Redskins, who apparently hope to complete a deal with the former Panthers coach the same day to be their next head coach.
- - -
Who's up next?
The eternal dilemma: Hire a big-name college coach, an up-and-coming NFL coordinator or a head-coaching retread? There are plenty of options in all three categories.
At least four former NFL head coaches may get another shot. One of them - Mike McCarthy - has reportedly already gotten an interview with the Panthers. McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Green Packers after the 2010 season but endured consecutive losing seasons and was fired last December. Now, he is ready to go again.
Marvin Lewis, long on NFL experience, has been an adviser to Herman Edwards at Arizona State, but has been in the conversation about returning to the NFL. Lewis took the Bengals to the playoffs seven times in 16 seasons.
Jim Caldwell, another longtime NFL coach, is ready to return to the profession after leaving his assistant position with the Dolphins in the preseason because of health problems. Caldwell posted three winning seasons in four years with Detroit, led the Lions to their first 11-win season since 1991 and twice made playoff appearances.
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels created a stir when he turned down an Indianapolis Colts job he had already accepted in early 2018, but he may no longer be inclined to wait for Bill Belichick's retirement - especially if he thinks Tom Brady will no longer be the quarterback.
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka are other names to watch.
Alabama's Nick Saban always shows up on this list, as does former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who hasn't coached since the 2018 season and has been working for Fox. If he decides he's ready to try the NFL, he'll have options, especially in the NFC East. Already, he created a stir when he attended a Redskins game.
Others drawing interest are Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley (especially in Dallas), Stanford's David Shaw and Baylor's Matt Rhule. Rhule met with his players as they prepared for the Sugar Bowl and told them that "if he has an opportunity to talk with an NFL team, it would be kinda dumb not to," linebacker Terrel Bernard said. "Just for him, personally. We have a veteran team, I think all the guys understand where he's coming from."