Joe Judge’s Giants just can’t catch a break. After leading the Eagles for the vast majority of the game, they blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead to lose 22-21.
Daniel Jones had an entertaining performance in the loss. With about four minutes left in the first quarter, Jones heaved a bomb to wide receiver Golden Tate who ran in for a 39-yard touchdown. Jones also took a zone read 80 yards down the field in the third quarter, which set up a short touchdown run for running back Wayne Gallman. Jones should have scored by himself on the run, but he tripped over his own feet en route to the end zone.
Jones threw a dart to wide receiver Sterling Shepard to put the Giants up 21-10 after a 15-play, 97-yard drive in the fourth quarter. That solidified Jones’ first game with multiple touchdown passes since Week 1. It should have socked the game away, but the defense only came to play in primetime for the first 55 minutes.
They stifled Carson Wentz and the Eagles passing attack, holding them to 6.6 yards per attempt before a 59-yard bomb to rookie John Hightower late in the fourth quarter. The defensive line generated pressure against the Eagles’ banged-up offensive line, the secondary generally held up strong and their linebackers performed well in the box. Cornerback James Bradberry intercepted Wentz on a floater to the endzone as he continued his stellar first season as a member of the Giants.
Following Hightower’s long gain, the Eagles scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 21-16, but linebacker Blake Martinez came through with a big play to stop Wentz on the two point conversion.
On the Giants’ next possession, Jones hit Evan Engram on a third downthat would have clinched the game, but Engram dropped it. The Eagles promptly marched back down the field to the Giants’ three-yard line, where center Jason Kelce committed a facemask penalty that moved Philly back to the 18.
It didn’t matter. Wentz threw a laser to running back Boston Scott for a touchdown that put the Eagles up 22-21. The Giants got the ball with 40 seconds left, and Jones was strip-sacked by Brandon Graham on second down and that was a wrap.
The Giants are now 1-6 on the season, but they’re not completelyout of the division race yet. The Eagles are in first place with just two wins on the season, unless the Cowboys beat Washington on Sunday.