It’s been a rough offseason for Giants fans who have watched popular players such as Madison Bumgarner, Will Smith and Stephen Vogt depart in free agency. Not all the fan favorites who became free agents this winter will play elsewhere next season.
The Giants reportedly agreed to a minor league deal with infielder Pablo Sandoval on Wednesday, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Sandoval, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, agreed to return to the organization after meeting with new manager Gabe Kapler in Miami earlier this offseason.
Heyman reported the Mets and Phillies also “pursued” Sandoval this winter.
