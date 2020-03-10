UNCASVILLE, Conn. — One forced turnover or shot clock violation after another, the UConn women’s basketball team quickly choked the life out of South Florida on Sunday afternoon, and all of Geno Auriemma’s newfound positive vibes could be felt swirling around the backstage areas of Mohegan Sun Arena.
That’s where all the good stuff usually comes out, in those makeshift hallways, along the black curtains, off to the side after the latest American Athletic Conference victory — now 138 in a row, never a loss.
UConn smoked the Bulls 79-38 in an AAC Tournament semifinal and moved into the championship game, the program’s final one, Monday night against Cincinnati.
Those are the day’s details, but let’s be real. The sights and sounds of this week are always more important than any of these two-hour foregone conclusions and the numbers that actually string the victories together.
UConn is a much tougher and smarter version of itself these days, committed to defense, detailed on offense.
That bodes well for a coach who has spent months trying to teach and figure out a unique group of players. It doesn’t bode well for the happy national narrative about the Huskies being so down and out that they’ll be put down in an NCAA regional and left out of the Final Four for the first time since 2007.
“We know what our standing is in the basketball community,” Auriemma said. “We’ve won so many games over the years, we’ve won so many championships, that the rest of women’s basketball is in a state of euphoria that UConn might not be in the Final Four and somebody else will get a chance to play and blah, blah, blah, blah.
“I get all that. And that’s fine. There’s nothing we can do about that. But until we’re out, we’re not out. Until somebody knocks us out, we’re still in.”
Auriemma was on, what, his fourth postgame interview at that point?
Doesn’t matter. The point is he hung around for what seemed like forever because there was a lot to talk about, as there typically is in March, and most of it worth feeling really good about.
This much is becoming clear: If UConn goes down in the NCAA Tournament, even before the Final Four, it will probably go down while playing well. That didn’t always appear to be the case as Auriemma’s coaching messages for this team were once careening aimlessly throughout Gampel Pavilion.
But the Huskies have gained traction now, his team has turned a corner at the most critical time, and Auriemma actually had a little twinkle in his eye and a grin on his face. Who knows what the coming weeks hold, but anyone watching has to feel good about the way UConn will actually represent itself.
On Sunday, one could forget for a moment what a trying year it has been, on and off the court in a variety of ways. Here is UConn (28-3), with some momentum, arriving at March to show — not wonder — what it is made of, with Auriemma engaged in the usual conversations long, long, long after a tournament game.
“And as long as we’re in, we’ve got a shot,” Auriemma said. “And whichever [NCAA] bracket we end up in, if somebody’s celebrating that we’re there, and we’re not what we used to be, they’ve still got to knock us out. Now, we don’t punch as hard as we used to, we don’t quite move as well as we used to, but we’re still a tough out.”
The national media tends to parachute into Mohegan for this event, taking the March temperature of the sport’s most dominant program. And it was Jere Longman, the terrific writer from the New York Times, who noted that UCLA won 10 of the first 37 men’s NCAA Tournaments, UConn won 11 of the first 35 women’s tournaments and UCLA has faded on the men’s side in years since their initial surge.
Can UConn avoid drifting away in the same manner?
Auriemma’s answer will go over so well in one state and so poorly in 49.
“As long as I’m here,” said Auriemma, 65, in his 35th season, “we don’t have to worry about that. As long as I’m here, it’s not an issue. I can’t speak for after I leave, but as long as I’m coaching here, we won’t be hard to find. We won’t be drifting away. You’ll know exactly where we are. And that’s not going to change one iota.”
What a weekend. Second-ranked Baylor was upset by Iowa State on Sunday, a day after No. 4 Louisville was upset by Florida State. That doesn’t necessarily rattle the national picture too much, and UConn is probably still slotted for a No. 2 seed somewhere, just like last year, but the Huskies do look less vulnerable.
December, January, even the early part of February feel like stretches of a different basketball life. UConn has found itself and found a way to peak.
South Florida is a decent team. South Florida was 6-for-39 from the field at one point Sunday. South Florida was held to 1-for-13 from the field and committed nine turnovers in the first quarter alone, with UConn building an 18-5 lead.
But again, this isn’t about numbers. It is about the sights and sounds. It is about the feel. UConn looks like it knows what it is doing more so now than at any other point.
“The only thing that changes in March, if you’re any good, is you just get a lot smarter and tougher, mentally, because you know this is crunch time, right now,” Auriemma said. “And you’re either going to win because you’re mentally tougher than the other guys, or you’re not and you’re going to lose. Plain and simple. Teams don’t lose in March. You have to beat their ass.
“There’s a mental toughness you need to have in March. Do we have it? We have more of it than we had in January, let’s put it that way.”