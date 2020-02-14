BOSTON — Kevin Garnett made a major impact on the Celtics during a six-year stay with the franchise.
He helped transform one of the worst teams in the league to the NBA championship in the 2007-08 season, was the defensive player of the year and made the All-Star team five times.
For all that Garnett did, the franchise is going to honor him in a special way during the 2020-21 season.
Garnett's No. 5 will be raised to the rafters at the TD Garden, taking its place in a blank square next to teammate Paul Pierce.
The Celtics made the announcement in unique fashion during the first quarter of Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the TD Garden.
They did so via a tribute to Garnett that was shown on the video board during a timeout. The video ended with a message said that No. 5 would be retired and the crowd erupted.
"I'm honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics,'' said Garnett. "I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic Nation!''