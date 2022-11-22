SPORTS-SOC-USA-WALES-GET

Gareth Bale of Wales celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal via a penalty past Matt Turner of the United States during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Monday in Doha, Qatar.

 Michael Steele / Getty Images

It had to be Gareth Bale, didn’t it.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.