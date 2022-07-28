Time is ticking, and the Red Sox are still in need of a first baseman.
Nearly four months into the season, the Red Sox are still without a first baseman who can provide consistent offense or defense. On Wednesday, it cost them again.
The Franchy Cordero experiment hit a low at Fenway Park, where he made a trio of errors — including two in one play — that haunted the Red Sox in a frustrating loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Bobby Dalbec hit two homers and drove in five runs but it was not enough as the Red Sox fell, 7-6. The loss dropped the Red Sox to 49-50, the first time they’ve been under .500 since June 4.
“We didn’t play good defense,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, sounding like a broken record. In the middle of a Wild Card chase, with every game even more critical as the trade deadline looms, the Red Sox are still starting Cordero at first, where he had zero experience before coming to Boston in the Andrew Benintendi trade in 2021.
Between Cordero, Dalbec — who came up as a third baseman — and Kyle Schwarber, the Red Sox have not regularly played a natural first baseman over the last two seasons. And with Dalbec at third for the injured Rafael Devers, Cora had little choice but to play Cordero there again on Wednesday. The results were ugly — again.
“He hasn’t played too much at first base, he’s been better than last year but obviously there’s going to be plays that it’s the first time it happens or he’s going to rush to do it,” Cora said. “It’s just tough. Regardless of how it goes or whatever, when you don’t play good defense, this is what happens.”
Cordero’s first two blunders came on one play in the second, when he tried fielding a Nolan Jones grounder to his right that bounced off his glove. When it rolled away from him, he grabbed it and tried making an off-balanced throw to first with his body fading away from the bag. But it was expectedly not on target and rolled away.
That started a three-run rally that gave the Guardians a 3-0 lead, and Cora talked to him after, telling him not to throw that ball once he drops it. And the Red Sox ultimately overcame it with Dalbec’s two homers, the second of which gave the Red Sox a 6-5 lead in the sixth.
But then Cordero threw it away.
After John Schreiber pitched a shutout seventh, the eighth got off to an inauspicious start when Cordero completed his hat trick of errors. Jones began the inning with a slow grounder to the first base side of the mound that required Cordero to make a play.
But similar to his second-inning mistake, he was caught too off-balanced going to his right, and he completely air-mailed his throw to a covering Schreiber, allowing Jones to advance to second.
Two batters later, Myles Straw roped an RBI game-tying double to right.
The Guardians took the lead for good in the ninth, when Josh Naylor smoked Tanner Houck’s 2-0 slider for the game-winning homer, complete with an epic bat flip from the lefty for good measure on another Red Sox loss.
Bad defense has continued to be the most consistent part of the better part of the last month for the Red Sox, and they continue to fall in the standings at the worst possible time because of it.
