LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Open, typically thought to be the ultimate test for professional golfers, saw record performances in the opening round on Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club. Rickie Fowler briefly set the tournament record for the lowest-scoring round in the 123rd edition and was followed up immediately by Xander Schauffele who tied the all-time mark.






