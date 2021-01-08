Four players were added to the Boston Celtics injury list as questionable for “Health and Safety Protocols” Thursday prior to Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden.
Carsen Edwards, Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams were all added to the injury report potentially leaving Boston considerably short-handed, especially in the frontcourt.
The NBA uses “Health and Safety Protocols” as a designation for issues related to COVID-19. The NBA and the Celtics can’t be more specific for privacy reasons.
Javonte Green is no longer listed on the injury report. He missed Boston’s road trip that ended Wednesday and had also been listed on the report for “Health and Safety Protocols.”
Jeff Teague, who has missed each of the last two games with a sprained ankle, is also questionable, while Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) and Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) remain out.
If Thompson and both Grant and Robert Williams are out that will likely mean ample minutes for Daniel Theis, extra time for Semi Ojeleye and possible playing time for Tacko Fall as well as considerable usage of smaller lineups.
The NBA won’t cancel a game unless a team has fewer than eight available players. Unless the Celtics have more players land on the list, they’ll still have enough players to field an acceptable roster for the game. The NBA canceled the Houston Rockets opener last month when the Rockets didn’t have eight healthy players.