Jake Dexter of the University of Southern Maine, a two-time D3baseball.com first team All-American, has already pitched for the Los Angeles Angels’ Tempe-based Arizona League team.
Dexter, who signed a free agent contract with the Angels last weekend, took the mound against the Mariners’ franchise Tuesday night.
Dexter was the Huskies’ closer and the starting second baseman and concluded his four-year USM career with a school-record 34 saves. He had a 16-9 overall record with a 2.08 ERA in 91 appearances. He struck out 148 147.1 innings and walked just 29.
Dexter, who played for Messalonskee High School in Oakland, was chosen a first-team All-America utility player each of the last two seasons.
In his last game for the Huskies — a 7-6, 13-inning loss to New England College in the NCAA regional championship game — Dexter tossed 6 1/3 innings of three-hit relief and allowed an unearned run. He struck out six and walked one. He also went 4-for-7 at the plate.
— Bangor Daily News