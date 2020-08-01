Even if Antonio Brown does land with a new team for the 2020 season, it will only be for half the regular season at most.
On Friday, the NFL laid out its long-awaited punishment for the free agent wide receiver, who most recently appeared for the New England Patriots for one game in 2019. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Brown will be suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 season.
The 32-year-old Brown is currently a free agent. The suspension would begin at the end of training camp and run until the end of Week 8.
The eight-game suspension is related to the sexual assault and rape accusations made by a former trainer during Brown’s 11-day stint in New England. The infraction is officially designated as a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.
As Pelissero notes, Brown’s punishment could be extended if further violations are found in his ongoing civil suit in Florida.
After briefly implying that retirement could be in the cards, Brown called out the NFL for dragging its feet on their investigation into the accusations. Earlier in July, he criticized the NFL for leaving him in a state of limbo by not resolving the case
While the investigation was still active, teams have been hesitant to officially approach Brown about potentially bringing him in. The Baltimore Ravens have been the most notable team connected to Brown, with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson saying that he is “still hoping” the team brings in the star receiver.
Brown’s career began to derail toward the end of the 2018 season, sparking a trade to the Oakland Raiders along with a series of off-field incidents that landed him in New England and eventually in NFL no man’s land.
Brown has a long list of of troublesome off-field behavior, locker room conduct and sexual assault allegations. He also remains one of the league’s most talented receivers of the last decade, something that continues to make him a target of NFL attention and speculation as teams arrive in camp.