Ryan Mallett, a former Patriots quarterback, has died at the age of 35. Area law enforcement confirmed earlier reports that the former University of Arkansas star drowned on Tuesday afternoon.
The Patriots issued the following statement on Mallett’s death.
“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”
According to the Okaloosa Country Sheriff’s Office, Mallett drowned in Destin, Fla., while in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were called to the beach at 775 Gulf Shore Drive around 2:12 p.m., after a group of people in the water had reportedly been struggling to get back to shore after being swept up in a rip current.
Mallett reportedly went underwater and was pulled out by lifeguards, who said he wasn’t breathing by the time he came out of the water. Lifesaving measures were immediately undertaken on Mallett, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Mallett was the White Hall High School head football coach in Arkansas and going into his second year with the team.
The Patriots selected Mallett with the 74th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. A 6-foot-6 quarterback with a rocket arm, Mallett backed up Tom Brady for threes seasons from 2011 to 2013.
