Cam Newton is going home.
Newton reached terms with the Panthers shortly after meeting with team brass Thursday about a possible reunion. The veteran quarterback had been a free agent since being released by the Patriots on Aug. 31. Newton has reportedly signed a 1-year deal worth up to $10 million, including $4.5 million guaranteed, more money than the Pats guaranteed him over two contracts.
Newton reportedly received prior interest from the Texans and Seahawks, but has long maintained he would only return to football for the right situation.
This week, Carolina lost starting quarterback Sam Darnold to an incomplete fracture in his right shoulder blade. Darnold is expected to miss four to six weeks. Newton spent the first nine years of his career with the Panthers after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2011. He reached a Super Bowl, won an MVP and made two Pro Bowls before he getting released in the spring of 2020 after several injuries.
He later signed with New England, completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 picks over his only season as a starter. He also scored 12 rushing touchdowns. This summer, Newton lost his starting job to first-round rookie Mac Jones.
Ten days after the Patriots released him, Newton reflected on his time in New England in a video posted to his YouTube channel, and claimed he would prove he’s still a starting-caliber quarterback.
“Do I have a lot of football left? Absolutely. I’m going to remove all doubt” Newton said. “I’m going to remove all doubt. I said it once, and I’ll say it again: there’s not 32 guys that’s better than me. Let’s be honest. And out of those 32, if given the opportunity that I can show what I can do, it’s going to be what it’s going to be.”
Carolina is scheduled to play at Arizona this weekend.
Backup quarterback P.J. Walker is slated to start, and newly-signed veteran Matt Barkley will back him up. With Darnold at quarterback, the Panthers lost 24-6 to the Patriots last Sunday.