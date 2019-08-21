NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Since he left Southern Connecticut’s campus, Joe Andruzzi has carved out a long NFL career, helped win three Super Bowls, beaten cancer and established a foundation that has helped more than 10,000 others who are fighting the disease.
But one thing was missing.
“I once told my grandmother, ‘I’m not just going for football,’ ” Andruzzi said Monday, after receiving his diploma from SCSU president Joe Bertolino. “Football derailed me from school. Cancer really derailed me. My grandmother, my mother, my father, I always told them, ‘I didn’t go to school for nothing.’ ”
Andruzzi, 43, with his wife, Jen, and five children gathered, walked into a conference room in Southern-blue cap and gown and finished what he started in 1993. When he signed with the Packers in the spring of 1997, he left school several credits short, but completed some of the needed classes over the next 10 years, before he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins, Burkitt’s lymphoma, which required three months of aggressive chemotherapy. He fought through anxiety and depression as he recovered, but eventually resumed working on the degree.
Frank LaDore, the university’s director of transfer student services, kept monitoring his progress and credits as requirements changed, and it was determined that Andruzzi, who came to Southern from Staten Island to become a special education teacher, had 119 credits — one shy of a degree in Liberal Studies. The one credit was a physical education course that, given his athletic career, could be waived. “He’s legit,” LaDore said.
“My family kept pushing me, kicking me in the butt,” Andruzzi said, “and Frank was a big help in getting things situated, what I needed, what could happen, and we made it happen. And I’m here today to prove that.”
The ceremony was planned quickly, and Andruzzi, who had been traveling between New England and Staten Island seeing family, made the stop at his alma mater, where he started four years for the Owls, playing every position on the offensive line and earning Division II All-America honors twice.
The Packers gave him his chance to play in the NFL, but he is best known as a Patriot, playing on three championship teams for Bill Belichick between 2000 and 2004, the beginning of the franchise’s era of dominance that endures to this day. He finished his career with the Browns.
Joe and Jen Andruzzi, who had been involved in helping cancer victims several years earlier, started the Joe Andruzzi Foundation in 2008, and through it have provided financial assistance to 10,000 families dealing with cancer. In 2013, Joe was hosting an event at the Boston marathon when the bombs exploded, and he jumped in to help the injured.
“We talk here at Southern about cultivating an ethic of care,” said Bertolino, in presenting the diploma. “We talk about the importance of treating people with dignity, respect, kindness, compassion and civility. I think I can say with certainty, Joe, that you model those traits in every way.”
Andruzzi, beaming, accepted the diploma and spoke of his days at Southern, the work ethic that was reinforced there. “The weight room was the boiler room, and we loved it,” he said. “I learned here, you put that helmet on and go on the field, you go to work. You go in the classroom, you go to work. And your hard work and dedication is going to push you in life. I scrounged out 10 years in the NFL, where I was once told by a coach I would not make one day in this league.”
Now Andruzzi has the diploma to go with his championship rings.
“In this day and age, a lot of these young kids lose the aspect of hard work and dedication,” he said. “Everything’s in the ‘now.’ They’ve got to know you’ve got to put your work in, put time and effort into something they’re going to cherish and value. Inspire people to do a little bit extra.”