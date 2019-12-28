Former Boston Celtics player and assistant coach Walter McCarty has been placed on administrative leave at the University of Evansville due to a Title IX violation, the school announced on Friday.
McCarty left the Celtics to take the Evansville head coaching job last year. The leave was announced in a letter from school President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz.
“The University has received reports of unwelcome conduct by Coach McCarty since his arrival in March 2018,” Pietruskiewicz said in the letter. McCarty’s Purple Aces are currently 9-4, and the team made headlines earlier this season with a big upset of the Kentucky Wildcats, McCarty’s alma mater.