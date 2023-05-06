SPORTS-RAC-KENTUCKYDERBY-STORYLINES-GET

Derma Sotogake of Japan walks on the track during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 1, 2023.

 Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Rich Strike did not exist as far as fans and bettors were concerned when they handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby. His trainer, little-known Eric Reed, did not even find out he’d be in the race until the morning before.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.