As Major League Baseball works to begin a shortened season, five Philadelphia Phillies players and three staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the club announced Friday.
The players had been training at the team’s facility in Clearwater, Fla. Twelve staff members and 20 major league and minor league players living in the Clearwater area are awaiting the results of their tests. Eight staff members tested negative for the coronavirus, the club said. The Phillies’ first confirmed case occurred Tuesday.
“The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority,” Phillies owner John Middleton said in a statement, “and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected.”
The club declined to comment on how this outbreak could affect the Phillies’ 2020 season. This is the first MLB team with a known outbreak.
The coronavirus forced MLB to suspend spring training in March and postpone Opening Day, which was scheduled for March 26. MLB and the players’ union are working to settle disputes over compensating players for a shortened season played without fans in attendance. The Players Association on Thursday delivered to MLB a proposal for a season with around 70 games.
Coronavirus cases have spiked in Florida, where 15 MLB teams hold spring training. Major League Soccer and the National Basketball Association are planning to resume play in July with games near Orlando. The WNBA will play a 22-game season in Bradenton, Fla.
Florida had 3,207 confirmed cases Thursday, which was at the time the state’s highest single-day total. The state has passed that mark Friday with more than 3,800 cases.