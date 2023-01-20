After making the postseason in 2021, the Pats finished a season of unusual turmoil and predictable coaching woes at 8-9. The good news is coaching changes are reportedly on the way, and the Pats are projected to hold the fifth-most cap space in the league heading into free agency. The Patriots are also armed with significant draft capital, which they could use to reinfuse the roster with young talent or wield in the trade market.
However the Pats proceed, the stakes are significant. The franchise hasn’t won a playoff game in four years, and for the first time in his 23-year tenure, Bill Belichick’s job security has been questioned.
To put the Patriots back on track, the Herald is publishing a daily series with five offseason fixes that cover the draft, free agency and coaching changes.
No. 1: Commit to an offensive system
No. 2: Draft and sign an offensive tackle
No. 3: Trade for a No. 1 wide receiver
No. 4: Add a starting-caliber cornerback
No. 5: Rebuild the NFL’s worst special teams
For the first time in the Bill Belichick era, the NFL’s worst special teams belonged to the Patriots.
The Pats allowed half of the six kick return touchdowns scored across the league last season. They averaged the fewest yards per punt and tied for the most touchbacks recorded on punts. They allowed a blocked punt for the second straight season.
All of those failures dropped them to 32nd in the league by Football Outsiders’ opponent-and-situation-adjusted metric DVOA. Never before had Belichick’s special teams ranked so low, let alone dead last. Special teams is a point of pride in New England.
How do the Patriots fix this? Start with coaching.
Special teams coordinator Cam Achord may have an in-house replacement, despite presiding over the NFL’s best special teams in 2020. Quarterbacks coach Joe Judge is expected to be reassigned and annually molded above-average special teams for the Patriots when he was their coordinator from 2015-19. During that same span, the Pats had three top-8 finishes.
Judge could slide back into his own role, which Achord took over after serving as his assistant for two years.
