SPORTS-BBA-YANKEES-REDSOX-GET

Could Alex Verdugo of the Red Sox be in for a surprising leap forward?

 Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Truck Day has finally arrived. Later this afternoon the Red Sox equipment truck will begin its 1,480-mile trip from Fenway Park to Fort Myers, carrying with it more than 20,000 baseballs, 1,100 bats, hundreds of pieces of equipment and a whole lot of bubble gum and sunflower seeds.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.