JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maybe, it was all the pregame chatter centered around rookie Tua Tagovailoa.
Maybe, Ryan Fitzpatrick realized it could have been the final prime-time game of his career.
But as Fitzpatrick showed on Thursday night in Jacksonville, he’s still got a lot of FitzMagic left in him. And the Dolphins could use every bit of it as the Tagovailoa marinates on the sidelines.
Fitzpatrick threw a career-high 12 straight completions to start the game and accounted for three touchdowns as the Dolphins (1-2) won their first game of the season 31-13 over the Jaguars in front of 16,563 fans allowed inside TIAA Bank Field with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Receiver Preston Williams and tight end Mike Gesicki each caught a touchdown pass from Fitzpatrick, who scored on a 1-yard keeper late in the third quarter, and the Dolphins avoided a dreaded 0-3 start under coach Brian Flores for the second straight season.
— Sun Sentinel