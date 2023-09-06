BOSTON — The firearms charges against Patriots cornerback Jack Jones were dropped Tuesday.
According to the Suffolk DA’s office, Jones agreed to one year of probation which will include 48 hours of community service to youth and community organizations, presenting the dangers of firearms, firearm safety and the proper handling of firearms.
“He’s grateful that the case is resolved, and he’s looking forward to playing football full time,” his defense attorney Rosemary Scapicchio told the Boston Herald. “That’s what he wants to do.”
Massachusetts State Police troopers stationed at Boston Logan International Airport arrested Jones, 25, the afternoon of June 16 after they say two pistols were found on his carry-on bag as he was going through a TSA security checkpoint.
Jones was charged with two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in municipal court in East Boston on June 20, posted $30,000 cash bail and has been out since.
Assistant District Attorney John Blazo on Tuesday filed a nolle prosequi, dropping the eight counts against Jones.
He wrote that the Commonwealth “has thoroughly reviewed all the evidence in this case and determined that it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident.”
The Patriots did not suspend Jones for facing charges. He participated in every practice and preseason game this summer.
