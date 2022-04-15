Fenway Park has undergone a lot of change over the past two decades, and when fans return for Opening Day this weekend they will find some of the most dramatic yet.
This weekend the Red Sox are set to unveil tens of millions of dollars worth of ballpark improvements, with the most obvious change being the complete transformation of the right field bleacher area. The amenities include a huge open air concourse and a new event space overlooking the field, a new NESN studio, new video boards, barstool seating directly behind the bleacher seats, a 360-degree island bar and a litany of new concession options.
There is going to be a lot to check out, so here’s a summary of what fans can expect the next time they head down to Fenway.
Truly Terrace and 521 Overlook
The centerpiece of the new renovations is the Truly Terrace, an 8,800-square-foot open-air concourse located behind the bleachers overlooking the bullpens in right field. The area includes a new row of barstool seating directly behind the bleachers, new standing room areas with drink rails and new restrooms. The terrace also features a large, 360-degree island bar that will offer local craft beers and various flavors of Truly, the hard seltzer brand that serves as the area’s sponsor. There is also a new grab-and-go drink market as well as a Truly Takeout food stand.
The terrace also houses a newly constructed NESN studio within the park, which will replace the temporary stage located outside the park on Jersey Street as the network’s broadcast home for pre- and post-game shows during Red Sox home games. The studio overlooks the field and features Fenway Park’s façade behind home plate and the diamond as the backdrop for broadcasts.
Also overlooking the field is the new 521 Overlook, a 7,600-square-foot event space located directly above the Truly Terrace that offers sweeping views across Fenway Park. The overlook has a capacity of approximately 600 people and can accommodate a variety of private functions both on game days and non-game days. The space is named after the 521 career home runs hit by Ted Williams and is also the approximate distance of the area from home plate.
Finally, the right field improvements also include a new, expanded video board that is approximately twice the width of the previous board. The new board will display team lineups, situational batter statistics and batter walk-up son information. There are also two new LED boards between the Truly Terrace and 521 Overlook that will display the line score, in-game starting pitcher stats and reliever information.
New concession options
Fenway Park is debuting a variety of new menu options, including a handful of long-awaited fan favorites and a few that most people probably never would have thought to ask for.
Some of the more traditional items include Sal’s Pizza, mozzarella sticks, buffalo chicken spring rolls, turkey gyros and the Truly Awesome Burger, a signature item available at the new Truly Takeout stand. Numerous concession stands and Fenway’s in-seat service will also feature MingsBings, a healthy vegan offering created by James Beard Award-winner Chef Ming Tsai.
Among the more unique offerings: jalapeño Cheetos hot dogs, Grillo’s pickles, platanos maduros, fluffer nutter fries and the Doritos Walking Taco.
Fenway going cashless
One of the biggest changes that will affect all fans going forward is Fenway’s transition to a fully cashless environment. All concession stands throughout the park will only accept credit cards or touchless payments with smartphones, a change intended to promote convenience and speed of service.
Fans with cash will be able to load their money onto a Mastercard debit card at kiosks throughout the park, and those cards will be useable at any business that accepts Mastercard, both in and outside of the park.
Another notable change, some of the new concession areas in the Truly Terrace will include visual recognition and AI smart self-checkout systems, and the Truly Takeout food stand will utilize self-order kiosks and pick-up windows to help speed up the checkout process.
All told, the improvements should help reduce the amount of time fans need to spend waiting in line for concessions so that they can spend more time watching the game.