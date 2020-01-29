MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Novak Djokovic on Tuesday overcame the powerful serve of Canada’s Milos Raonic, defeating him 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1), to set up an Australian Open semifinal clash with Roger Federer, their 50th career matchup.
Earlier, Federer pulled off the second great escape of his Melbourne campaign by saving seven match points to win 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-3 against unseeded Tennys Sandgren en route to a record 15th semifinal appearance in the slam.
Australian world No. 1 Ash Barty survived a tough challenge herself, defeating two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 to reach her first home major semifinal, where she will face 14th-seeded American Sofia Kenin.
Kenin overcame the mixed game of Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur with a consistent match, winning 6-4, 6-4 to reach her first career Grand Slam semifinal.
In the deciding set, Federer finally managed to break the American’s serve for a second time on 3-2, eventually closing out the match in three hours and 31 minutes.
“You gotta get lucky sometimes, I’ll tell you that,” Federer said following the win. “With these lucky escapes all of a sudden you might play without expectations anymore, because you know you should actually already be skiing in Switzerland.”
Djokovic was much quicker to convert opportunities in the second, taking the lead at the third time of asking to go up 3-1 and never looking back.
Djokovic again missed four chances to break on 5-5 in the third set —two games after having a medical timeout to deal with a contact lenses issue —but eventually won the tiebreaker to close the match in two hours and 49 minutes. Awaiting him will be Federer.
“The matchups against Roger and Rafa (Nadal) have made me the player I am today, so I am grateful that I’ve had so many great matches against those guys —and I hope I get to at least one match point in a few days,” Djokovic said on being asked about Federer’s comeback.
“It was quite amazing, I mean, what he has done on the court today, and it’s not the first time that he has done that in his career. That’s why he is who he is. Let the better player win.”