One team represents a Jesuit university in Spokane, Wash. with an undergraduate population of not quite 6,000.
The other represents a Baptist university in Waco, Tex., with almost 15,000 undergraduates.
Gonzaga’s only national championship, in anything, was a boxing title it shared with Idaho in 1950. That was the same year Baylor went to its previous Final Four, back in the days when the NIT was at least the equal of the NCAA tournament.
To envision Gonzaga and Baylor possessing the best two basketball teams, if not programs, in America would have been a hallucination 25 years ago.
To watch Gonzaga and Baylor actually translate those regular seasons into Monday night’s championship game is nearly as fanciful, considering that North Carolina and Illinois, in 2005, were the last previous top-two seeds to get there.
No American sport is as hospitable to possibility as men’s college basketball. Its passion and emotion flow from the chaos, and they consume us, every March. It is played on a wooden magic slate.
Gonzaga’s 93-90 overtime win over UCLA was played at a staggering level, with only 20 combined turnovers in 45 minutes. There were 183 points on a total of 122 field goal attempts, and the Bruins put up two points per minute, none of them on fast breaks.
College basketball is more collaborative than ever. That leads to defenses that can frustrate the lone star, as Oregon State did to Cade Cunningham. Baylor, which dominated Houston in Saturday’s 78-59 semifinal win, is the template. Four transfers play extensively, including DaVion Mitchell, formerly of Auburn. If Baylor wins Monday, Mitchell will likely be the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. He averages 14 points.
Now the Bears are 53-6 the past two seasons. Gonzaga is 162-13 the past five. Surely they can’t duplicate the heights of Saturday night. Since they are from college, they will try.