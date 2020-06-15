The 1,000 or so in the Homestead-Miami Speedway grandstands on Sunday for NASCAR’s Dixie Vodka 400 were part of a monumental moment in American sports. The invited military personnel and first responders, their families, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and at least one diehard NASCAR fan were among the first to watch a live professional sporting event as spectators since the coronavirus pandemic initially put sports at a standstill in mid-March and caused drastic changes to regular, day-to-day life.
They received a true South Florida summer welcome.
90-degree heat. Unpredictable (yet completely predictable) weather. A pre-race message from Pitbull (“God bless. Stay blessed. Dale”). A rainbow before rain actually touched the track. More than four hours of delays.
And through it all, eventually and in spurts, the 267-lap race they were invited to attend.
It ended with Denny Hamlin edging out Chase Elliott for the win in what became a two-driver race over a wild final 50 laps. Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick also made late pushes to finish third and fourth and within two-and-a-half seconds of Hamlin.
Hamlin, driving the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota, also won the first two stages of the race as the leader through 80 and 160 laps, respectively. He’s the first driver in the Cup Series this year to sweep all three stages of a given race.