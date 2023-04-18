Evans Chebet repeated as the men’s champion at the 127th Boston Marathon on Monday, while Hellen Obiri, a fellow Kenyan, won the women’s race for her first marathon victory on a cool, rainy day in Boston.
Chebet finished in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds, with Gabriel Geay of Tanzania second in 2:06:04 and Benson Kipruto of Kenya, the 2021 Boston winner, third in 2:06:06. Chebet’s victory was unexpected even though he was the defending champion. World record holder Eliud Kipchoge was favored to win, and he ran a strong race until he missed a water station and faded fast over the final five miles before finishing sixth in 2:09:23 in his first American marathon appearance in 10 years.
Obiri, who moved to the United States three weeks ago, won the women’s race in 2:21:38, pulling away from a lead pack of four runners in the final mile.
Her only previous marathon experience was a sixth-place finish in New York City last year. “I’m very, very happy because it was a surprise to me,” Obiri told ESPN after her victory Monday, with daughter Tanya standing next to her.
Ethiopia’s Amane Beriso finished second in 2:21:50, and Lonah Salpeter of Israel was third in 2:21:57. American Emma Bates finished fifth in 2:22:10, running among the leaders until the 24-mile mark.
Marcel Hug, the Swiss “Silver Bullet,” made his return to the wheelchair division after being sidelined with an illness last year and won Boston for the sixth time, setting a course record in 1:17:06. Susannah Sarconi of the United States was the women’s wheelchair winner, managing to quickly repair a loose axle and continue on the course to win in 1:41:45.
Scott Fauble was the top American male, finishing seventh in 2:09:44. Matthew McDonald was 10th. After Bates in fifth, Des Linden, the last American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 2018, was 18th.
