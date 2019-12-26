Edward Aschoff, a rising college football reporter for ESPN, died Tuesday on his birthday after what the network described as a “brief illness.” Colleagues and friends on social media have identified the ailment as pneumonia. He was 34 years old.
Known for his deep and compassionate reporting — one of his most recent stories was about LSU halfback Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s relationship with his father and stepfather — and his snappy attire, Aschoff was a magnetic figure around any college football team, contemporaries said in remembrances Wednesday.
His death is an emotional blow both to those colleagues and to the network, which continues cultivating new on-air talent to replace the retiring generation of ESPN veterans who helped build its reputation as the “worldwide leader in sports.”
Aschoff contracted pneumonia covering Ohio State’s 56-27 victory over archival Michigan on Nov. 30, according to his Instagram page. He also tweeted about the illness, describing himself as someone “who never gets sick and has a very good immune system.”
Aschoff grew up in Oxford, Miss., where his father was a professor at the University of Mississippi and his mother was a special education public school teacher. He attended the University of Florida, where he studied journalism and played bass drum for the school’s “Pride of the Sunshine” marching band.