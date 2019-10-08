SANTA CLARA, Calif. — After a 31-16 victory over Ohio State in 2017, a brazen Baker Mayfield planted an Oklahoma flag at the 50-yard line at Ohio Stadium.
Under the bright lights at Levi’s Stadium on Monday, Ohio State alum Nick Bosa did the planting. There was no Buckeye flag on the grass in Santa Clara, but instead an outline of Mayfield’s body.
In the best game of the rookie’s young pro career, Bosa — the son of Keene native and former NFL lineman John Bosa — repeatedly crushed Mayfield and provided a consistent spark for the 49ers defense as San Francisco moved to 4-0 for the first time since 1990 with a 31-3 win.
“He was just panicking,” Bosa said of Mayfield. “He was double-clutching, rolling back and forth. We had him rattled all game.”
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft pressured Mayfield into an interception on the Browns’ second drive, recovered a Mayfield fumble in Browns’ territory on their fourth drive and ended the first half by forcing the Cleveland quarterback to commit an intentional grounding penalty.
In 17 first-half pass rushes, Bosa registered six pressures and four quarterback hits.
In the fourth quarter, Bosa doubled his sack total for the night with a hit from the quarterback’s blind side that jarred a ball loose and nearly led to the Browns’ fourth turnover of the game. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Bosa became the first 49ers player in the last 25 years to finish a game with two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
After Bosa sent Mayfield flailing to end what ranks among the best halves for any NFL pass rusher this season, the rookie celebrated by swinging a fake flag and driving it into the ground.
After the game, Bosa planted a real 49ers flag in the south end zone.
“I think everybody knows what that was for,” Bosa said. “I just wanted to get payback. He had it coming.”
Point taken.