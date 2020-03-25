It turns out that 76ers and New Jersey Devils at-will workers will keep their current salaries.
After a lot of bad publicity, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the teams, has decided not to recoup some of its lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of the NBA and NHL’s suspended seasons.
“After listening to our staff and players, it’s clear that was the wrong decision,” HBSE founder Josh Harris said Tuesday in a statement. “We have reversed and will be paying these employees their full salaries.”
But on Monday, the Sixers’ and Devils’ at-will employees making more than $50,000 were informed of temporary salary reductions of up to 20%. The reductions will start on April 15 and run through June 30.
Sixers managing partner Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer are the cochairmen of HBSE.
Not all members of the Sixers ownership group were consulted by Harris about the cut in pay, a person close to the organization told The Inquirer. The source also added that not all of the owners supported Harris’ decision to cut salaries for employees of the Sixers and Devils. And the source said minority owner Michael Rubin was among those taken by surprise and is upset.
Early on Tuesday, Sixers center Joel Embiid announced he was going to help the employees make up their salaries.