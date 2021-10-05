When the season is on the line and it’s one game for all the marbles, you want your best guy out there taking the mound.
For the Red Sox and Yankees, that’s Nathan Eovaldi and Gerrit Cole, and since the creation of the Wild Card Game we haven’t seen many matchups quite like this.
Eovaldi vs. Cole represents one of the best pitching matchups to start a Wild Card Game since the current one-game playoff format was instituted in 2012. The Red Sox and Yankees’ aces are widely considered among the top contenders to win the AL Cy Young Award, and the pair rank near the top of the leaderboards in most major pitching categories.
“He’s an outstanding pitcher, easily I’d say top five pitchers out there in the game right now,” Eovaldi said of Cole on Monday. “All of his stuff is electric, he commands the zone, he’s got four-plus pitches, seems like every year he’s at the top of the leaderboard with strikeouts, and he limits the walks and attacks the hitters.”
“Nate’s got some magic,” Cole said. “He’s a high-stakes performer.”
Both pitchers should finish in the top five of the Cy Young voting, if not top three, and if that happens it will mark just the second time in the Wild Card Game’s history that two top five Cy Young finishers from that season will have faced off in a winner-take-all showdown.
Ironically, the only other time it happened, Cole was involved as well.
The best pitching matchup in Wild Card history in terms of Cy Young resumes came in the 2015 NL Wild Card Game, when Jake Arrieta took the mound for the Chicago Cubs against Cole and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Arrieta, who would go on to win the award, pitched an absolute gem, throwing a complete-game shutout to beat the Pirates 4-0. Cole, who would finish fourth in the voting that year, allowed four runs over five innings.
Considering the monumental stakes posed by the one-game playoff, there have been surprisingly few top tier pitching matchups in the game’s history. The 2015 AL Wild Card Game was another good one, featuring Houston’s Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel against the Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka, and the 2016 NL Wild Card matchup between San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner and the New York Mets’ Noah Syndergaard is the other notable one.
That one absolutely lived up to the hype and remains the only time both starters completed seven innings. Bumgarner came out on top after throwing a complete game shutout, but Syndergaard was great too, throwing seven shutout innings before the Giants got to the Mets bullpen in the ninth.
Can Eovaldi vs. Cole live up to that? It will surely exceed the pair’s last meeting at Fenway a week ago, when Eovaldi got shelled and Cole was good, not great. But Eovaldi said one of the best things he’s done this year is rebound after bad starts, and having the chance to pitch in a game like this is what he lives for.
“I want to be in these situations, I want to compete against the best, I want to compete against the teams that are hottest at that time,” Eovaldi said. “I feel like, especially with pitching, you can really motivate the team and get them going to move on to the next round.”
J.D. Martinez questionable
The Red Sox have some decisions to make when finalizing their 26-man roster for the Wild Card Game, and one of the biggest involves J.D. Martinez. The slugger sprained his ankle in a freak accident on Sunday when he tripped over the second base bag jogging out to right field, and manager Alex Cora said they’ll know more on Tuesday morning.
“Let’s see how he reacts to treatment,” Cora said. “We don’t know yet.”
Cora also indicated that Chris Sale won’t be available after throwing 62 pitches on Sunday, but Nick Pivetta will likely be in the bullpen and Eduardo Rodriguez could be as well. He also said Christian Arroyo will most likely start at second base, Kevin Plawecki will catch and there is a good chance rookie Jarren Duran will be on the Wild Card roster as well.
Fueling the narrative
Following Sunday’s win, numerous Red Sox players made a point to say nobody believed in them and that the doubters helped fuel the club throughout the season. If the initial run of postseason previews are any indication, the Red Sox won’t have to look hard to find more tinder for that particular bonfire.
In The Athletic’s 2021 MLB playoff prediction, seven out of the outlet’s eight experts picked the Yankees to beat the Red Sox in the Wild Card Game. Andy McCullough was the lone believer, though he had Boston losing to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. ESPN also calculated the Yankees as a slight favorite with 53.9 percent odds to win, though FanGraphs had the matchup as effectively a toss up, with the Red Sox favored 50.2 percent to 49.8 percent.
Rain, rain, go away
Major League Baseball dodged a bullet when the Red Sox and Yankees won Sunday and negated the need for any tiebreakers. It was pouring in Boston on Monday, which would have made it impossible to play and thrown the playoff schedule into disarray.
Luckily, the forecast for Tuesday night looks much better. The rain is expected to stop in the afternoon and we’re looking at clouds and temperatures in the low 50s at game time.
As long as fans wear a jacket it should be a nice night for October baseball. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m., and for those watching at home the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Sox vs. Yanks showdown ... a once in a generation opportunity awaits
Bucky Bleepin’ Dent.
Aaron Bleepin’ Boone.
For Red Sox fans of a certain age, the mere mention of those names is enough to elicit a cringe. Bring up David Ortiz to a Yankees fan and you’d probably get a similar reaction.
The scars those players left on their defeated rivals and their fans aren’t the kind that heal easily.
It doesn’t happen often, but when the Red Sox and Yankees face off in a winner-take-all showdown, it’s a big deal. People remember these games, even decades later, and they’ve often defined the legacies of those who tipped the scales.
That’s what’s on the line Tuesday night. A once in a generation opportunity to etch your name into rivalry lore forever.
Tuesday’s AL Wild Card Game will mark just the fourth winner-take-all showdown in the more than 120-year history of the rivalry. You’ve no doubt heard of the other three.
In 1978, the Red Sox and Yankees played in a Game 163 tiebreaker to decide the AL East champion. Both teams came in with 99 wins and the Red Sox lost in heartbreaking fashion after the light-hitting Dent, maybe the last person in the series you’d expect to go yard, hit what turned out to be the game-winning home run in the top of the seventh.
Twenty-six years later, Boone made his name by hitting the walk-off, extra-innings, series-clinching home run in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS. It was a devastating blow for Boston that fortunately was blunted somewhat when the Red Sox answered with a haymaker of their own the following season.
Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS, the rivalry’s last winner-take-all game, wasn’t a classic in itself but marked one of the momentous occasions in baseball history. The Red Sox became the first (and still only) team in MLB history to overcome an 0-3 series deficit, and an ice-cold Johnny Damon became the unlikely hero after erupting for two home runs, including a grand slam, to bury the Yankees for good. Boston would win its first World Series title in 86 years a week later.
In many ways Tuesday’s matchup echoes those past showdowns. Though MLB’s playoff format is different now than it was 43 years ago, the Red Sox and Yankees are more or less meeting under identical circumstances as they did in 1978. Two evenly matched teams, who finished with identical records, facing off in a one-game playoff at Fenway Park for the right to advance.
Boone, the hero of the 2003 ALCS, will stand in the visitor’s dugout as the Yankees manager, and you can be sure the Red Sox will have a who’s who of team legends on hand to help will the team to victory. I’d bet good money Ortiz will be prominently featured.
There are plenty more parallels to be found, especially to 1978. That season, much like this one, was marked by chaos and drama in both clubhouses. The Yankees erased huge mid-season deficits to pass the Red Sox in the standings, and Boston scratched and clawed its way back over the final week to force the one-game showdown.
Now, like then, it’s one game for all the marbles.
Buckle up.